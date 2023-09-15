Bose has officially unveiled the new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds in the US. The QuietComfort Ultra series debuts Bose Immersive Audio, a spatial sound technology from the company. Bose's new over-ear headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, now succeed the Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 as the premium flagship audio device. The newly introduced headphones and earbuds will go on sale in October, but are currently available for pre-orders. The new sub-flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones were also unveiled, intended to take the place of the QuietComfort Headphones 45, which were launched in April 2022 as the brand's mid-range headphones.

The company included its Immersive Audio technology that brings spatial audio on the QuietComfort Ultra line-up. The experience of listening to music live or over speakers is imitated by this technology. The sound changes and moves with the user if they turn their head or walk around, as per Bose.

According to Bose, the soundstage typically shrinks into the space between your ears when you listen to digital content with headphones. Bose Immersive Audio displays its entire depth by virtually putting the sound in front of you to spatialise it. The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds have an inbuilt IMU and freshly created, exclusive Bose digital audio processing technologies that make this effect possible.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds price

Currently, both Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available for pre-order. The products are set to ship in early October. They are offered in Black and White Smoke colour variants. The over-ear headphones are priced in the US at $429 (roughly Rs. 35,600), while the TWS earbuds are listed at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,800).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Specifications

With a design that combines elements of headphones from the distinctive QuietComfort line, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones enhance the performance of the NCH700 in that they fold down for simpler storage while maintaining a premium feel due to their few seams and streamlined overall design.

The QuietComfort Ultra headphones claim to have a battery life of up to 24 hours when used continuously, however, if Immersive Audio is enabled, the battery life is said to be around 18 hours. In addition to the customary multifunction, power, and Bluetooth buttons, Bose also incorporated a volume slider on the headphones. With the wired USB Type-C connectivity, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones still have the 2.5mm audio jack.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Specifications

Bose claims that the voice call quality is better with the new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. With Bose's support for Snapdragon Sound, sound quality is said to be improved. Android users can stream music with the AptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec at a higher bit rate than other AAC or SBC codecs (assuming their connection is good). Both "Ultra" versions of the audio products come with Snapdragon Sound.

An additional $49 wireless charging case will be launched that will be backwards compatible with the QuietComfort Earbuds II. The new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are claimed to offer up to six hours of battery life with Immersive Audio off compared to only four with it on.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones price, specifications

Priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,000), the Bose QuietComfort Headphones maintain the design of the QuietComfort 45. According to Bose, users may now define custom modes and alter the noise cancellation levels aside from turning them on and off. The headphones enable multipoint pairing and have a battery life of up to 24 hours. The QuietComfort Headphones will be offered in an additional green colour option alongside the black and white variants when they go on sale on September 21.

