Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Launched: Price Specifications

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Launched: Price Specifications

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones now succeed the Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 as the premium flagship headsets of the company.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 13:29 IST
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Launched: Price Specifications

Photo Credit: Bose

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones seen in a black colour variant

Highlights
  • The new Ultra Headphones offer up to 24 hours of continuous battery life
  • The earbuds have a battery life of six hours with Immersive Audio off
  • Bose also launched the mid-range QuietComfort Headphones

Bose has officially unveiled the new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds in the US. The QuietComfort Ultra series debuts Bose Immersive Audio, a spatial sound technology from the company. Bose's new over-ear headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, now succeed the Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 as the premium flagship audio device. The newly introduced headphones and earbuds will go on sale in October, but are currently available for pre-orders. The new sub-flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones were also unveiled, intended to take the place of the QuietComfort Headphones 45, which were launched in April 2022 as the brand's mid-range headphones.

The company included its Immersive Audio technology that brings spatial audio on the QuietComfort Ultra line-up. The experience of listening to music live or over speakers is imitated by this technology. The sound changes and moves with the user if they turn their head or walk around, as per Bose.

According to Bose, the soundstage typically shrinks into the space between your ears when you listen to digital content with headphones. Bose Immersive Audio displays its entire depth by virtually putting the sound in front of you to spatialise it. The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds have an inbuilt IMU and freshly created, exclusive Bose digital audio processing technologies that make this effect possible.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds price

Currently, both Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available for pre-order. The products are set to ship in early October. They are offered in Black and White Smoke colour variants. The over-ear headphones are priced in the US at $429 (roughly Rs. 35,600), while the TWS earbuds are listed at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,800).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Specifications

With a design that combines elements of headphones from the distinctive QuietComfort line, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones enhance the performance of the NCH700 in that they fold down for simpler storage while maintaining a premium feel due to their few seams and streamlined overall design.

The QuietComfort Ultra headphones claim to have a battery life of up to 24 hours when used continuously, however, if Immersive Audio is enabled, the battery life is said to be around 18 hours. In addition to the customary multifunction, power, and Bluetooth buttons, Bose also incorporated a volume slider on the headphones. With the wired USB Type-C connectivity, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones still have the 2.5mm audio jack.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Specifications

Bose claims that the voice call quality is better with the new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. With Bose's support for Snapdragon Sound, sound quality is said to be improved. Android users can stream music with the AptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec at a higher bit rate than other AAC or SBC codecs (assuming their connection is good). Both "Ultra" versions of the audio products come with Snapdragon Sound.

An additional $49 wireless charging case will be launched that will be backwards compatible with the QuietComfort Earbuds II. The new QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are claimed to offer up to six hours of battery life with Immersive Audio off compared to only four with it on.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones price, specifications

Priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,000), the Bose QuietComfort Headphones maintain the design of the QuietComfort 45. According to Bose, users may now define custom modes and alter the noise cancellation levels aside from turning them on and off. The headphones enable multipoint pairing and have a battery life of up to 24 hours. The QuietComfort Headphones will be offered in an additional green colour option alongside the black and white variants when they go on sale on September 21.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones price, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones specifications, Bose, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds , Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds price, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds specifications, Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Shows Small Rise Maintaining Recovery, Most Altcoins Reflect Notable Profits
Lava Blaze Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Launched: Price Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  3. Get Free OnePlus Buds 2R When You Buy This OnePlus Phone in India
  4. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  5. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Debuts With BMW-Inspired Design: See Price
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in Select Countries, Price in India Tipped
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  9. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Features More RAM Than the iPhone 14 Pro: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 'Double Tap' Gesture Also Works on Some Galaxy Watch Models: Details
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanding to Two New Countries
  3. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Launched: Price Specifications
  4. Lava Blaze Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Preorders Begin Today: Price, Specifications
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Shows Small Rise Maintaining Recovery, Most Altcoins Reflect Notable Profits
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Offer Bundles Free Nord Buds 2R With Every Purchase in India: Details
  8. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition With BMW-Inspired Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Provides Access to Its OpenAI's GPT-4 Rival Gemini AI to Some Firms Ahead of Release: Report
  10. WhatsApp Denies Report That It Is Considering Showing Ads on App's Chat Screen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.