Apple on Tuesday announced a refreshed version of its second-generation AirPods Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at its 'Wonderlust' launch event. The new variant is equipped with a USB Type-C port, unlike the original model that was launched by Apple with a Lightning port in 2022. With the iPhone 15 series now featuring the modern USB connector, Apple says the refreshed wireless headset can also be charged via the new smartphones.

The TWS headset from Apple is equipped with the same H2 chip and support the improved Find My functionality that were introduced by the company on the second generation TWS earphones last year, and the iPhone maker says the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will support lossless audio playback over a wireless connection with the Apple Vision Pro next year.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) USB Type-C variant price in India, availability

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB Type-C price in India is set at Rs. 24,900. The wireless earphones will go on sale in India on September 22.

Apple also unveiled a USB Type-C version of the EarPods, its wired headset, priced at Rs. 2,000 in India.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) specifications, features

Just like the second generation AirPods Pro that were launched at the company's 'Far Out' event last year, the refreshed model is also powered by Apple's latest H2 chip that offers support for Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking that is user customisable and Dolby Atmos support. They also feature the same pressure sensor for controls on the stems, and are equipped with the company's custom high-excursion drivers, according to Apple.

The AirPods Pro 2 TWS earphones offer support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and will support 20-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio playback (in addition to the AAC codec) when connected to the company's first spatial computer announced earlier this year — the Apple Vision Pro. The charging case is also equipped with a U1 chip that can be used to easily track the earphones and it has a small speaker that can be used to play a sound to identify its location.

As the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) model with a USB Type-C port shares the same specifications as last year's model, it offers the same battery life of up to 30 hours, active noise cancellation (ANC) and Adaptive Transparency modes, as well as skin detection to pause music playback when the earphones are removed by the wearer. Apple says each earbud has the same IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance as the previous model.

