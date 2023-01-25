Lava Probuds 21 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India last year. These TWS earphones are now set to be available at a heavily discounted price. They will go on sale tomorrow at Rs. 26 as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver a high-definition sound. The earbuds are said to have a battery life of up to 9 hours, and come with a charging case that is said to provide up to five full charges.

Lava Probuds 21 Republic Day offer

The Lava Probuds 21 will be available on January 26 for just Rs. 26 via Amazon and Lava e-store. A limited stock of these Lava TWS earphones will go on sale starting at 12pm.

Avail Probuds 21 at only ₹26 in the upcoming Republic Day on Amazon & Lava E-store at 12 PM.



Mark the time to grab yours!



*Offer valid till stocks last.https://t.co/6oFmoKmWC5



*TnC Apply#RepublicDaySale #ExploreUninterrupted #Probuds pic.twitter.com/U6UPS5HOyK — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 25, 2023

To recall, these TWS earphones were launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,499 in Black and White colour options. They now also come in Glacier Blue, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colours.

Lava Probuds 21 specifications, features

The Lava Probuds 21 TWS earphones feature 12mm dynamic drivers. They feature Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity and provide 75ms ultra-low-latency connections for a smooth gaming experience. They are designed to offer physical sound isolation and noise reduction.

These TWS earphones are claimed to have a battery life of up to 9 hours. In addition, they are claimed to have a total battery life of up to 45 hours with the charging case. Lava says that a 20-minute charge is enough to provide up to 200 minutes of playback time. They are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants.

Lava's Probuds 21 earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They are rated at IPX4 for sweat and splash resistance. Furthermore, the earphones also get touch controls for music playback, accepting, or rejecting calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.