Motorola Moto Buds 600 ANC, a new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds can now be purchased separately by customers, the company announced on Wednesday. These earphones were previously available as part of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion package in the US. Even though Motorola is best known for its smartphones, the Lenovo-owned company has dabbled in sound technology and products such as earbuds, headphones, and wireless speakers. Motorola Sound already has a decent portfolio aimed at various price segments. The new TWS earphones is an upgrade from the company's previous model, and are claimed to provide better sound clarity and call quality, along with support for active noise cancellation.

Moto Buds 600 ANC price

According to the company, the Moto Buds 600 ANC is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs 12,400) in the US. The TWS earbuds were previously available as part of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion package. Customers will be able to select one of two colours: Winetasting and Jet Black. Motorola is yet to announce details of availability of the earbuds in India.

Moto Buds 600 ANC specifications, features

The earbuds are designed with a stem and slightly slanted pods on top. They are equipped with silicone ear tips to ensure that active noise cancellation works properly. The charging case has an oval shape with rounded edges. It resembles a box of face powder. A physical button can be found in the centre of the vacant space on one side of the charging case. This button activates the pairing mode on the earbuds.

Motorola Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds seen in the case

Photo Credit: Motorola

The company has equipped the Moto Buds 600 ANC with multipoint technology, allowing the earbuds to connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds support Google's Fast Pair technology, which allows them to appear immediately on a compatible Android device. The earbuds also support Google Assistant, which can be accessed by long-tapping them. It comes with a mono mode that lets the user use just one earbud while the other is charging in the case.

The Moto Buds 600 ANC has a battery life of 26 hours when used with the charging case. This is an improvement over the previous model. While the charging case includes a USB Type-C port for wired charging, the Moto Buds 600 ANC also supports wireless charging. The earbuds also have an IPX5 rating for water resistance, according to the Motorola.

