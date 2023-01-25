Technology News

India Should Consider Lowering TDS Rate on Cryptocurrency Trade to Stem Flight of Capital, Users: Report

Many exchanges have been found to exempt TDS rules in their business practice with unauthorised discretion, according to a report.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 January 2023 18:18 IST
India Should Consider Lowering TDS Rate on Cryptocurrency Trade to Stem Flight of Capital, Users: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Government brought in a 30 percent income tax plus surcharge and cess on transfer of VDAs from April 2022

Highlights
  • Indians have to pay one percent TDS on all transactions of VDAs
  • The government brought in cess on transfer of VDAs from April 1, 2022
  • A nominal TDS rate would support tracking and tracing of transactions

India should consider lowering the 1 percent TDS on cryptocurrency trade as a high rate is causing a flight of capital and users to platforms in foreign jurisdictions and the grey market, a report said on Tuesday.

The 'Impact Assessment of 1 percent TDS on VDAs' report by Chase India and Indus Law said the crypto platforms/exchanges must also perform customer due diligence which can help uncover any potential future risk.

"The existing 1 percent TDS on crypto trade, combined with the absence of comprehensive regulations, is causing a flight of capital and users to platforms in foreign jurisdictions and the grey market," it said.

The government, from April 1 last year, has brought in a 30 percent income tax plus surcharge and cess on transfer of virtual digital assets (VDAs), including cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and Dogecoin.

Also, to keep a tab on the money trail, a 1 percent TDS has been brought in on payments over Rs. 10,000 towards virtual digital currencies.

"The purpose of the TDS is to establish a trail of crypto transactions, and the same can be achieved by a lower TDS rate. A nominal TDS rate would also support tracking and tracing of transactions, thus aiding in tax collections if Indian investors continued to trade from Indian KYC-enabled platforms," said the report, which came days before the 2023-24 Union Budget slated on February 1.

It also suggested that for the purpose of safety and oversight, the government must ask all crypto exchanges/platforms to conduct a detailed e-KYC authentication on all investors/traders in line with the Aadhaar rules.

In the joint report, Chase India and Indus Law also said that many exchanges have not been following the said TDS rules despite coming under the legal purview and mandate of conducting business under other Indian laws and regulations.

Many exchanges have been found to exempt this in their business practice with unauthorised discretion. This loophole has thus led to a systemic 'grey market' scenario of such exchanges-cum-companies from the fence of taxation, it said.

In its recommendation, the study said: "Every exchange/platform must provide and should be mandated for the submission of transaction records to the tax regulatory authority. This would help the tax authorities (CBDT) create a directory of 'valid' exchanges who are following the TDS norm." The government, in a reply to Parliament, had last month said that it has collected more than Rs 60 crore as TDS for transactions in VDAs.

"In the absence of certain exchanges contributing to the tax clause, the government will miss out on a potential revenue system generated through these trade channels," the report said.

Chase India spokesperson said: "A Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) can be considered to fill the regulatory gaps. It would encourage compliance, protect customer interest, and promote ethical and professional standards amongst the exchanges." Indus Law spokesperson said, "Stringent TDS provisions are leading to non-tax compliant exchanges being used to avoid tax. Such off the radar transactions may itself be a breeding ground for financial crimes and for other criminal activities."

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, TDS, VDA, virtual digital assets, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin
Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones to Go on Sale for Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: The Better Camera?

Related Stories

India Should Consider Lowering TDS Rate on Cryptocurrency Trade to Stem Flight of Capital, Users: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  3. Google Sued by US Justice Department Over Dominance in Digital Advertising
  4. Microsoft Is Scrambling to Fix a Major Outage With Teams, Outlook, More
  5. Moto E13 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price
  6. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  8. Airtel Hikes Basic Mobile Plans by 57 Percent in These Regions: See Price
  9. ChatGPT Professional Plan May Soon be Available At This Rate
  10. Here's What Union Telecom Minister Says About BharOS Operating System
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked, Could Launch on February 6: Report
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Fast Pair Setup for New Android Phones, May Debut on Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
  3. India Should Consider Lowering TDS Rate on Cryptocurrency Trade to Stem Flight of Capital, Users: Report
  4. Lava Probuds 21 TWS Earphones to Go on Sale for Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unboxing Video, Camera Samples Leaked, Compared to Pixel 7 Pro: Report
  6. ChatGPT Writes Essays on Constitutional Law, Taxation, Passes Exams at US Law School
  7. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Xbox Series S/X Launch Delayed Indefinitely to Bring Fixes for the PC Version
  8. Binance Adds Self-Trade Prevention Feature to Stop Market Manipulation: All Details
  9. Government to Hold Discussions With Stakeholders on PIB Fact Checks for Social Media in February: MoS IT
  10. Google Messages Rolling Out WhatsApp-Like Delivery Indicators for More Beta Testers: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.