Technology News

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could have a total battery life of up to 39 hours.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2023 16:08 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are expected to launch in Arbor Green, Black colours

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will support Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity
  • They will come with Google's Spatial Audio technology for Android 13
  • The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to feature 11mm dynamic drivers

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are set to debut in India alongside the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G on February 7. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have already been launched in China by the Shenzhen company. OnePlus is yet to delve into the India pricing and other details regarding the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. However, a reliable tipster has revealed some of the key specifications of these upcoming TWS earphones. They are said to be equipped with three environmental noise cancellation (ENC) noise-reducing microphones.

According to a recent tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings), the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will feature three ENC noise-reducing microphones. They are said to also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. These upcoming TWS earphones are expected to carry 11mm dynamic drivers. The tipster claims that these OnePlus earphones will come in Arbor Green and Black colours.

Moving on to the battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could offer up to 39 hours of playtime with the charging case. These TWS earphones are expected to offer Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. OnePlus has confirmed that these upcoming earphones will come with support for Google's Spatial Audio technology for Android 13.

The India pricing of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is still under wraps. To recall, they were launched in China earlier this month priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). They come with Qi wireless charging support. In addition, these TWS earphones are designed to offer IP55-rated dust and water resistance. They also offer support for LHDC, AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 gives users the option to select between several EQ settings — Default, Bold, Serenade, and Bass. These EQ options have been co-tuned by Dynaudio. We can expect to get the complete pricing and specification details when OnePlus hosts the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Seven Mega Banks to Team Up on Digital Wallet, Compete With Apple Pay, PayPal: Report
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: LG’s Transparent And Bendable TVs, Ultralight Laptops, And More

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  2. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  4. Airtel Hikes Basic Mobile Plans by 57 Percent in These Regions: See Price
  5. Coca-Cola Phone Could Launch Soon, Tipped to Be a Rebrand of This Handset
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model May Get This Brightness Upgrade
  8. Moto E13 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G to Launch in India On This Date: All Details
  10. Jio 5G Network Services Are Now Available in These 50 Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Government to Hold Discussions With Stakeholders on PIB Fact Checks for Social Media in February: MoS IT
  2. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets a New Launch Window, Will Release by September 2023
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra Europe Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Apple Rolls Out Software Updates With Critical Security Fixes for Older iPhone, iPad, MacBook Models
  6. Seven Mega Banks to Team Up on Digital Wallet, Compete With Apple Pay, PayPal: Report
  7. Apple’s Next Watch Will Be Called Apple Watch X, Could Launch Later This Year: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Hands-On Video Leaked Online Showing Design, Pricing Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7: All Details
  10. Rising Cost of Data a Concern, MoS IT Says After Airtel Tariff Price Hike
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.