OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are set to debut in India alongside the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G on February 7. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have already been launched in China by the Shenzhen company. OnePlus is yet to delve into the India pricing and other details regarding the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. However, a reliable tipster has revealed some of the key specifications of these upcoming TWS earphones. They are said to be equipped with three environmental noise cancellation (ENC) noise-reducing microphones.

According to a recent tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings), the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will feature three ENC noise-reducing microphones. They are said to also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. These upcoming TWS earphones are expected to carry 11mm dynamic drivers. The tipster claims that these OnePlus earphones will come in Arbor Green and Black colours.

Moving on to the battery life, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could offer up to 39 hours of playtime with the charging case. These TWS earphones are expected to offer Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. OnePlus has confirmed that these upcoming earphones will come with support for Google's Spatial Audio technology for Android 13.

The India pricing of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is still under wraps. To recall, they were launched in China earlier this month priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). They come with Qi wireless charging support. In addition, these TWS earphones are designed to offer IP55-rated dust and water resistance. They also offer support for LHDC, AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 gives users the option to select between several EQ settings — Default, Bold, Serenade, and Bass. These EQ options have been co-tuned by Dynaudio. We can expect to get the complete pricing and specification details when OnePlus hosts the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.