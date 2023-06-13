Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds were launched in India on Tuesday. The wearable comes with longer battery life than their predecessor alongside several other audio-enhancing features. The earbuds can now connect to the smartphone faster, with only a single tap. They also offer the latest Bluetooth connectivity option. The earbuds and the case are offered in two colour variants in the country and will be available for sale soon. Xiaomi also announced a special launch price for the Redmi Buds 4 Active, over the listed price.

Redmi Buds 4 Active price in India, availability

In India, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Buds 4 Active are priced at Rs. 1,399. However, the company is also extending a special launch offer discount, in which the earbuds will be available for Rs. 1,199. The sale of the buds starts in India on June 20. The launch offer is valid till June 23.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless Bluetooth stereo earbuds will be available for purchase through the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country. The earbuds and their respective cases are offered in two colour options - Air White and Bass Black.

Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS Earbuds specifications, features

Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds offer a 12mm dynamic driver for enhanced bass and acoustics experience. They are supported by Xiaomi's Acoustic Lab in-house tuning that is claimed to offer a better stereo experience.

The company also claims that the earbuds are equipped with an environmental noise cancellation feature, which not only offers a boosted music experience, but is also said to cut away unnecessary background noise and other interruptions during calls for clear voice capture.

Xiaomi India announced that the Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds will offer up to 30 hours of playback time including the charging case, but the global variant claims to offer a battery life of up to 28 hours in a single charge. The earbuds offer a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge.

The case is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. The company claims that with only 10 minutes of charging, the fast charging feature of the Redmi Buds 4 Active case will allow users to experience up to 110 minutes of playback time.

Using light touches, the Redmi Buds 4 Active give users access to controls from anywhere. Users can answer or reject calls, play, pause and skip music tracks, and enable or disable low-latency modes, using different touch gestures.

The earbuds also support Google's Fast Pair feature, which allows the Redmi Buds 4 Active to connect to any Android device in a single tap. The earbuds also offer the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They come with an IPX4 water resistance rating to protect the buds from sweat and occasional water splashes.

