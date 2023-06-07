Redmi Buds 4 Active launch in India will take place soon. The company has officially announced the launch date and availability of the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and revealed their design. They will be launched alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6 next week. The Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds will feature support for Google Fast Pair functionality and environmental noise cancellation. The company has also revealed one of the colour options for the upcoming earbuds. They will be available in a black colour option and will sport a stem design.

The company has announced the launch date of the upcoming Redmi Buds 4 Active via a dedicated microsite. The earbuds will make their debut on June 13 alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6. The availability of the earbuds has also been confirmed via Amazon India. A landing page for the product is live on the e-commerce website, revealing the design and the key specifications of the Redmi Buds 4 Active.

The upcoming Redmi Buds 4 Active will sport a stem design. They will come in a Black colour option. The charging case will be pebble-shaped and features a USB Type-C port with a charging indicator at the bottom. The earbuds are listed to feature Bass Pro drivers for enhanced audio quality. They will feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and Google Fast Pair support.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of Xiaomi Pad 6 in India on June 13. The tablet will be sold in two different colour options and will sport a Dolby Vision-certified display along with a Dolby Atmos-supported audio system. It will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14. The tablet will be powered by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC with support for Xiaomi's second-generation Smart Pen. The tablet will have a thickness of 6.55mm and weigh 490g, according to the company.

