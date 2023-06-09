Technology News
  Sony WF 1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch

The Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds are expected to offer multi-point connectivity out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 June 2023 13:45 IST
Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Photo Credit: TheWalkmanBlog

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds are expected to launch in black and silver colour variants

Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 will not see a major design overhaul
  • The upcoming TWS earbuds are likely to weigh 5.9 grams
  • The audio wearables are expected to offer faster top-up charging

Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds are expected to launch soon as the successor to the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds that were released in June 2021. The upcoming audio wearable are likely to focus more on the user's comfort. They are also expected to offer faster charging options. A new leak suggests the purported earbuds will launch with a considerably lighter weight and faster charging hardware. The leak also suggests the design renders of the TWS earbuds and shows it in two colour options.

According to a post on The Walkman Blog, the Sony WF-1000XM5's are expected to launch soon and will likely come with some significant changes. Although the images cited in the leak do not signal a major design overhaul, there are some changes in specifications reported, that are noteworthy.

The Sony WF-1000XM5's are seen in black and silver colour options, with the earbuds and the case portraying a similar design to that of the preceding Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds, which were also released in similar colourways.

As per the leak, the weight of the purported Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are expected to be 5.9 grams, significantly lesser than the 7.4 grams of the WF-1000XM4 model. The case and the earbuds are both reported to be smaller in size to accommodate this change.

The total listening time of the upcoming Sony TWS earbuds is expected to remain as 24 hours, same as the preceding model. However, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds are said to offer a listening time of one hour with just a three minute charge in the case. Previously, the same function required at least five minutes of in-the-case charging.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 are also expected to have an enhanced voice pickup feature either by using better microphones or by boosting processing capabilities. The earbuds are also likely to offer multi-point connectivity out-of-the-box, meaning they will have the ability to connect to more than one device at once. The earlier WF-1000XM4 earbuds received this feature as part of a software update.

No details about the launch date or price range of the WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds are known yet. Notably, the Sony WF-1000XM4 launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 19,990.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good noise isolation and active noise cancellation
  • Very good app
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Entertaining, detailed sound
  • Decent battery life, 
  • Useful extra features
  • Bad
  • Fit feels somewhat precarious
  • Limited customisation of controls
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-1000XM5, Sony WF-1000XM5 specifications, Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Design and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
