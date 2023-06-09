Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds are expected to launch soon as the successor to the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds that were released in June 2021. The upcoming audio wearable are likely to focus more on the user's comfort. They are also expected to offer faster charging options. A new leak suggests the purported earbuds will launch with a considerably lighter weight and faster charging hardware. The leak also suggests the design renders of the TWS earbuds and shows it in two colour options.

According to a post on The Walkman Blog, the Sony WF-1000XM5's are expected to launch soon and will likely come with some significant changes. Although the images cited in the leak do not signal a major design overhaul, there are some changes in specifications reported, that are noteworthy.

The Sony WF-1000XM5's are seen in black and silver colour options, with the earbuds and the case portraying a similar design to that of the preceding Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds, which were also released in similar colourways.

As per the leak, the weight of the purported Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are expected to be 5.9 grams, significantly lesser than the 7.4 grams of the WF-1000XM4 model. The case and the earbuds are both reported to be smaller in size to accommodate this change.

The total listening time of the upcoming Sony TWS earbuds is expected to remain as 24 hours, same as the preceding model. However, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds are said to offer a listening time of one hour with just a three minute charge in the case. Previously, the same function required at least five minutes of in-the-case charging.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 are also expected to have an enhanced voice pickup feature either by using better microphones or by boosting processing capabilities. The earbuds are also likely to offer multi-point connectivity out-of-the-box, meaning they will have the ability to connect to more than one device at once. The earlier WF-1000XM4 earbuds received this feature as part of a software update.

No details about the launch date or price range of the WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds are known yet. Notably, the Sony WF-1000XM4 launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 19,990.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.