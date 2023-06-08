Technology News
  HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC Earbuds Launched in India Along WIth a Curved Monitor, Webcam Dock and Mouse: Specifications, Price

The newly launched HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds are priced at Rs. 41,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 June 2023 20:04 IST
Photo Credit: HP India

HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds are available in two colour options — Carbon Black and White Sand

Highlights
  • HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds come with a touchscreen case
  • HP 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse has a detachable wrist case
HP launched a series of products and accessories including a 45-inch curved monitor, Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds, a 960 4K webcam, a 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse, and a Thunderbolt G4 dock. The Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a touchscreen case, while the 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse comes with a detachable wrist case. The earbuds also come with three ear tips of different sizes and touch controls. They are said to offer up to 24 hours of playback time.

HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC, HP E45c 45' curved monitor, 960 4K Streaming Webcam, Thunderbolt G4 Dock, and 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse price, availability

The newly launched HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds are priced at Rs. 41,999. They are available in two colour options — Carbon Black and White Sand.

Meanwhile, the HP E45c 45' curved monitor price in India is set at Rs. 1,26,631. Other accessories including a 960 4K webcam, a 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse, and a Thunderbolt G4 dock cost Rs. 18,999, Rs. 8,999, and Rs. 19,500, respectively.

HP Poly Voyager Free 60 earbuds specifications

The new HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds are equipped with a three-mic array for voice triangulation and to reduce the background noise during calls. They also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. The earbuds come with three conical-shaped ear tips of different sizes. They come in a touchscreen charge case that showcases the call information.

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 24 hours of playback time and up to 16.5 hours of talk time.

HP E45c 45-inch curved monitor specifications

The HP 45-inch curved monitor has a 45-inch diagonal, dual QHD 1500R curved display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The dual display lets users connect to two different computers simultaneously. The monitor is equipped with dual side-firing speakers and has multiple connectivity options.

HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam specifications

The HP 960 4K AI-enhanced Streaming Webcam offers up to 4k resolution. It also allows users to change backgrounds and keeps auto-framing during live streams. The webcam has an 18mm F2.0 large lens, and dual microphones.

HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock specifications

The HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock comes with the ability to add up to three displays to the notebook by using a single cable. The dock also supports USB type-C-enabled non-HP notebooks. It can power notebooks up to 100W.

HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse specifications

The newly launched HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse comes with a detachable wrist rest. It is claimed to connect with up to three devices, including desktops, laptops, and tablets, at a time by using the HP Unifying Dongle or Bluetooth 5.3. The mouse is also equipped with multi-OS support offering smooth transition between Windows, Apple, and Chrome devices. The mouse is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 6 months. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds, HP 45-inch curved monitor, HP accessories
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple Watch Ultra Gets Auto Night Mode With watchOS 10 Update: Report
Apple, Epic Games Request US Appeals Court to Reconsider Its Antitrust Ruling

Comment
