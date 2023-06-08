HP launched a series of products and accessories including a 45-inch curved monitor, Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds, a 960 4K webcam, a 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse, and a Thunderbolt G4 dock. The Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a touchscreen case, while the 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse comes with a detachable wrist case. The earbuds also come with three ear tips of different sizes and touch controls. They are said to offer up to 24 hours of playback time.

The newly launched HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds are priced at Rs. 41,999. They are available in two colour options — Carbon Black and White Sand.

Meanwhile, the HP E45c 45' curved monitor price in India is set at Rs. 1,26,631. Other accessories including a 960 4K webcam, a 925 Ergonomic vertical mouse, and a Thunderbolt G4 dock cost Rs. 18,999, Rs. 8,999, and Rs. 19,500, respectively.

HP Poly Voyager Free 60 earbuds specifications

The new HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds are equipped with a three-mic array for voice triangulation and to reduce the background noise during calls. They also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. The earbuds come with three conical-shaped ear tips of different sizes. They come in a touchscreen charge case that showcases the call information.

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 24 hours of playback time and up to 16.5 hours of talk time.

HP E45c 45-inch curved monitor specifications

The HP 45-inch curved monitor has a 45-inch diagonal, dual QHD 1500R curved display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The dual display lets users connect to two different computers simultaneously. The monitor is equipped with dual side-firing speakers and has multiple connectivity options.

HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam specifications

The HP 960 4K AI-enhanced Streaming Webcam offers up to 4k resolution. It also allows users to change backgrounds and keeps auto-framing during live streams. The webcam has an 18mm F2.0 large lens, and dual microphones.

HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock specifications

The HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock comes with the ability to add up to three displays to the notebook by using a single cable. The dock also supports USB type-C-enabled non-HP notebooks. It can power notebooks up to 100W.

HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse specifications

The newly launched HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse comes with a detachable wrist rest. It is claimed to connect with up to three devices, including desktops, laptops, and tablets, at a time by using the HP Unifying Dongle or Bluetooth 5.3. The mouse is also equipped with multi-OS support offering smooth transition between Windows, Apple, and Chrome devices. The mouse is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 6 months.

