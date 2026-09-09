Sony has refreshed its wireless headphone lineup with three new models spanning premium, mid-range and entry-level segments. The WH-1000XM4C builds on the company's popular WH-1000XM4 with updated sound tuning and a 10-band equaliser, while the WH-CH730N adds noise cancellation, a foldable design and improved call quality. The entry-level WH-CH530 is claimed to offer up to 55 hours of battery life and AI-powered noise reduction for calls. Sony has also announced a limited-edition collaboration with Hello Kitty.

Sony WH-1000XM4C, WH-CH730N, WH-CH530 Price, Availability

The WH-1000XM4C is priced at GBP 219 (roughly Rs. 28,200) and comes in Black, Lavender and Platinum Silver finishes. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-CH730N costs GBP 99.99 (roughly Rs. 12,900) and is available in Black, Beige, Blue, Pink and White colourways.

The more affordable Sony WH-CH530 is listed at GBP 49.99 (roughly Rs. 6,400) and comes in six colour options, including Black, Cobalt, Coral, Mint, Pink, and White shades. The company said that all three headphones will be available in the UK from September 10, 2026.

Sony has also announced limited-edition headphone bundles made in collaboration with Hello Kitty. The bundles will include selected models such as the WH-1000XM6, WH-CH730N and WH-CH530, along with an exclusive Hello Kitty carrying pouch and tote bag. The company added that details about the availability of these limited-edition bundles in Europe will be announced later.

Sony WH-1000XM4C Features, Specifications

The Sony WH-1000XM4C retains the over-ear design and noise cancellation of the Sony WH-1000XM4, while Sony has refreshed its sound tuning and added a 10-band equaliser. It also gets DSEE Extreme, Personal NC Optimiser, Ambient Sound Mode and Quick Attention.

At 253g, the Sony WH-1000XM4C headphones use 40mm drivers and support Bluetooth 6.0 with SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs. They support multipoint connectivity, and users can also connect them to a device using the included detachable 1.2m cable.

Sony claims up to 27 hours of music playback on the Sony WH-1000XM4C with noise cancellation enabled, increasing to 34 hours with it switched off. A full charge takes approximately three hours over USB.

Sony WH-CH730N Features, Specifications

The Sony WH-CH730N takes a step down from Sony's premium range while retaining active noise cancellation. It uses Dual Noise Sensor technology and comes with a new foldable over-ear design that weighs approximately 207g. The headphones are fitted with 30mm dynamic drivers.

For calls, the Sony WH-CH730N uses Sony's Precise Voice Pickup Technology, which combines beamforming microphones, optimised microphone placement and AI-powered noise reduction. It also includes DSEE, Ambient Sound Mode, multipoint connectivity, and customisable audio settings. It supports Bluetooth 6.0, along with SBC, AAC, and LC3 codecs.

The claimed battery life on the Sony WH-CH730N reaches 50 hours with noise cancellation on and 75 hours without it. Sony says a three-minute quick charge can add up to an hour of playback.

Sony WH-CH530 Features, Specifications

The Sony WH-CH530 is the entry-level model in the new range, with an on-ear design and 30mm drivers. Sony offers it in six colours, and the soft head cushion is intended to make the headphones suitable for longer listening sessions.

The feature set includes DSEE, customisable EQ settings and multipoint connectivity. For calls, Sony has added AI-powered noise reduction, while a five-step maximum volume control lets users set a volume limit. The WH-CH530 also supports a built-in voice assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair and LE Audio.

Sony claims up to 55 hours of playback from the WH-CH530. The headphones take around three hours to charge, while a three-minute top-up is said to provide up to 1.5 hours of listening. Bluetooth 6.0 is supported.