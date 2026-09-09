Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WH 1000XM4C Launched Alongside WH CH730N, WH CH530 Headphones With Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Sony WH-1000XM4C Launched Alongside WH-CH730N, WH-CH530 Headphones With Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

All three new Sony models support Bluetooth 6.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 11:11 IST
Sony WH-1000XM4C Launched Alongside WH-CH730N, WH-CH530 Headphones With Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WH-1000XM4C (pictured) retains the over-ear design of the Sony WH-1000XM4

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000XM4C gets updated sound tuning and a 10-band equaliser
  • The WH-CH730N is said to offer up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC
  • The WH-CH530 is claimed to offer up to 55 hours of playback
Advertisement

Sony has refreshed its wireless headphone lineup with three new models spanning premium, mid-range and entry-level segments. The WH-1000XM4C builds on the company's popular WH-1000XM4 with updated sound tuning and a 10-band equaliser, while the WH-CH730N adds noise cancellation, a foldable design and improved call quality. The entry-level WH-CH530 is claimed to offer up to 55 hours of battery life and AI-powered noise reduction for calls. Sony has also announced a limited-edition collaboration with Hello Kitty.

Sony WH-1000XM4C, WH-CH730N, WH-CH530 Price, Availability

The WH-1000XM4C is priced at GBP 219 (roughly Rs. 28,200) and comes in Black, Lavender and Platinum Silver finishes. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-CH730N costs GBP 99.99 (roughly Rs. 12,900) and is available in Black, Beige, Blue, Pink and White colourways.

The more affordable Sony WH-CH530 is listed at GBP 49.99 (roughly Rs. 6,400) and comes in six colour options, including Black, Cobalt, Coral, Mint, Pink, and White shades. The company said that all three headphones will be available in the UK from September 10, 2026.

Sony has also announced limited-edition headphone bundles made in collaboration with Hello Kitty. The bundles will include selected models such as the WH-1000XM6, WH-CH730N and WH-CH530, along with an exclusive Hello Kitty carrying pouch and tote bag. The company added that details about the availability of these limited-edition bundles in Europe will be announced later.

Sony WH-1000XM4C Features, Specifications

The Sony WH-1000XM4C retains the over-ear design and noise cancellation of the Sony WH-1000XM4, while Sony has refreshed its sound tuning and added a 10-band equaliser. It also gets DSEE Extreme, Personal NC Optimiser, Ambient Sound Mode and Quick Attention.

At 253g, the Sony WH-1000XM4C headphones use 40mm drivers and support Bluetooth 6.0 with SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs. They support multipoint connectivity, and users can also connect them to a device using the included detachable 1.2m cable.

Sony claims up to 27 hours of music playback on the Sony WH-1000XM4C with noise cancellation enabled, increasing to 34 hours with it switched off. A full charge takes approximately three hours over USB.

Sony WH-CH730N Features, Specifications

The Sony WH-CH730N takes a step down from Sony's premium range while retaining active noise cancellation. It uses Dual Noise Sensor technology and comes with a new foldable over-ear design that weighs approximately 207g. The headphones are fitted with 30mm dynamic drivers.

For calls, the Sony WH-CH730N uses Sony's Precise Voice Pickup Technology, which combines beamforming microphones, optimised microphone placement and AI-powered noise reduction. It also includes DSEE, Ambient Sound Mode, multipoint connectivity, and customisable audio settings. It supports Bluetooth 6.0, along with SBC, AAC, and LC3 codecs.

The claimed battery life on the Sony WH-CH730N reaches 50 hours with noise cancellation on and 75 hours without it. Sony says a three-minute quick charge can add up to an hour of playback.

Sony WH-CH530 Features, Specifications

The Sony WH-CH530 is the entry-level model in the new range, with an on-ear design and 30mm drivers. Sony offers it in six colours, and the soft head cushion is intended to make the headphones suitable for longer listening sessions.

The feature set includes DSEE, customisable EQ settings and multipoint connectivity. For calls, Sony has added AI-powered noise reduction, while a five-step maximum volume control lets users set a volume limit. The WH-CH530 also supports a built-in voice assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair and LE Audio.

Sony claims up to 55 hours of playback from the WH-CH530. The headphones take around three hours to charge, while a three-minute top-up is said to provide up to 1.5 hours of listening. Bluetooth 6.0 is supported.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony WH-1000XM4C, Sony WH-CH730N, Sony WH-CH530, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo A7 Pro Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max SoC: Price, Specifications
Sony WH-1000XM4C Launched Alongside WH-CH730N, WH-CH530 Headphones With Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event: Foldable iPhone and More Expected
  2. Oppo A7 Pro Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max Chipset
  3. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank and Two More Models Arrive in India
  4. OpenAI Claims Solution to NavierâStokes Problem
  5. Apple iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, Watch Series 12 and More: What to Expect
  6. Here's How the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Look
  7. * Oppo Find X10 Series India Launch Date, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 9 Series Launch Set for September 28; Design, Camera Details Teased
  2. Bitcoin Holds Near $79,000 as Traders Await US Inflation Data
  3. Apple Acquires Sonera in Deal That Could Bring Brain-Sensing Technology to Future Wearables
  4. Oppo Find X10 E Confirmed to Launch Alongside Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max as Pre-Orders Open
  5. Oppo Find X10 Series Price in India, Launch Date Leaked; May Cost Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh
  6. Motorola Signature 27 Reportedly Teased Ahead of Possible Launch, Swarovski Edition Also Tipped
  7. Vivo X500 Pro Max Design, Colourways Revealed Alongside the New Extender Kit
  8. iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series Design and Colour Options Appear in Early Case Listings Online
  9. Google’s Chrome 153 Starts Two-Week Release Cycle Promising Faster Updates and Secure Browsing
  10. Apple, Google Could Be Forced to Block Explicit Images on Children’s Smartphones Under New UK Law
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »