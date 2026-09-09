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LIVE Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event: First Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Series and More Expected to Debut

John Ternus will be presenting from the stage for the first time after taking over as the new Apple CEO.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 9 September 2026 08:51 IST
LIVE Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event: First Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Series and More Expected to Debut
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Apple is set to host its 'Surprise and Shine' event tonight. This September event is going to mark many firsts for the company. To start with, today's event is going to be the first in-person showcase for the Cupertino-based tech giant since the pandemic hit in 2020, after which the company began unveiling products in pre-recorded videos. Apart from this, it will also be the first product launch event with the new CEO John Ternus at the helm of affairs, who is expected to present the new Apple devices from the stage. 

Lastly, and most importantly, today's launch event is expected to mark Apple's entry into a completely new product category. The tech giant is expected to launch its very first book-style foldable smartphone, which could either be called the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo. Rumours suggest that the foldable will be equipped with Samsung's new display technology, minimising the visible crease on the inner foldable screen.

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On top of this, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut tonight. Both smartphones, similar to the foldable iPhone, are expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset. The phones could also launch with notable camera upgrades over their predecessors. Apart from the new iPhone models, the event might also witness the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.

You can keep track of all the announcements from Apple's launch on this page, and don't forget to follow Gadgets 360's accounts on Instagram, WhatsApp, X, and YouTube, where we're posting additional information during and after Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' launch event today.

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Further reading: Apple Event, Apple Surprise and shine event, iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12, AirPods 5, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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