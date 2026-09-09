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Apple Arcade to Add Pusheen’s First Game, River City Survivors and More on October 1

Pusheen’s Place will be an Apple Arcade exclusive starring Pusheen the cat

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 11:27 IST
Apple Arcade to Add Pusheen’s First Game, River City Survivors and More on October 1

Photo Credit: Apple, Lively Studios

Pusheen’s Place, stars Pusheen the cat

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Highlights
  • Pusheen’s Place will only be available on the Apple Arcade platform
  • The title will include mini-games like Snack Stack, Parfait Pop, and Batc
  • Terraria+, Touchgrind BMX 2+ will also be coming to Apple Arcade
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Ahead of its ‘Surprise and Shine' iPhone Event, Apple has announced new additions coming to its Apple Arcade gaming subscription platform on October 1. In a release, Apple confirmed it will bring Pusheen the cat's first game to Apple Arcade. Pusheen's Place will be an Apple Arcade exclusive, meaning the game will not be available anywhere else. The game will be accompanied by another new title, River City Survivors: Downtown of the Dead, which will also arrive on Apple Arcade.

Pusheen's Place Enters Apple Arcade as an Exclusive

Apple, in its release, claims that Pusheen's Place will be the popular cat's first game ever. Developed by Lively Studio, Pusheen's Place lets players create cosy spaces for the cat and collect up to 100 additional kittens. Players can also play, craft, and decorate separate rooms for popular characters from the same universe, like Pusheenicorn and Pancake Pusheen. Additionally, there are mini-games like Snack Stack, Parfait Pop and Batch Match. Pusheen's Place is one of many exclusives on Apple Arcade. Previous exclusives include Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom and Cozy Caravan.

Also coming to Apple Arcade is the River City series with the new River City Survivors: Downtown of the Dead. Created by publisher and developer Arc System Works, the game will let players blast their way through zombie hordes. Players will be allowed to choose from more than 20 characters, including popular franchise icons like Kunio and Riki. Players can also choose up to two characters to build their team.

Other new additions making their way from the App Store include Terraria+, Touchgrind BMX 2+, and 4 Pics 1 Word+. Terraria+ is a popular sandbox action-adventure title letting players fight and explore a world that is always expanding. Terraria+ is developed by 505 Games. The ‘+' version on Apple Arcade gets the Bigger & Boulder update 1.4.5. Popular title Touchgrind BMX 2+ also comes to Apple Arcade. Developed by Illusion Labs, the game became popular for its unique two-finger controls that let players ride their BMX bikes over tricky terrain.

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Further reading: Pusheens Place, Pusheen The Cat, Apple, Apple Arcade, River City Survivors, River City Survivors Downton of the Dead
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Apple Arcade to Add Pusheen’s First Game, River City Survivors and More on October 1
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