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Apple ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event Today: How to Watch Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Series Launch Live

Apple will livestream its ‘Surprise and Shine’ event via its YouTube channel and Apple TV.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 07:00 IST
Apple ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event Today: How to Watch Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Series Launch Live

Here's how you can watch the Apple 'Surprise and Shine' event

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra is now expected to be iPhone Duo
  • iPhone 18 Pro series could be powered by the A20 Pro SoC
  • Apple might also launch the Watch Series 12
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Apple is set to host its annual September launch event later today. The Cupertino-based tech giant is calling this year's event ‘Surprise and Shine'. It is set to be the company's first in-person event since 2019, as all the September launches were moved to virtual, pre-recorded video-based showcases till 2025. On top of this, it will also be the first time that Apple's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John Ternus, will be presenting the new devices from the stage. During the event, the tech giant is expected to launch its first book-style foldable, iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 12, and AirPods 5.

Apple ‘Surprise and Shine' Event: How to Watch Live

The tech giant will host its ‘Surprise and Shine' event today at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The showcase will begin at 10 am PT. However, if you are in India, you will be able to catch the livestream at 10:30 pm IST. Apple has scheduled the livestream via multiple social media platforms and video streaming services.

Apart from this, you will also be able to watch the livestream of the iPhone launch event via Apple's official YouTube channel and the Apple TV app. Alternatively, you can watch the event here by tapping on the embedded link below.

Apple ‘Surprise and Shine' Event: Expected Announcements

Based on numerous reports and leaks, Apple is widely expected to launch three new smartphones, two smartwatches, one AirPods model, and a few more smart home devices. The highlight of the event is going to be Apple's first book-style foldable phone, which could either be called iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo. The initial rumours had also pointed to the iPhone Fold moniker, which has since been refuted by many. The new foldable iPhone is said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset.

The foldable iPhone will reportedly be equipped with two 48-megapixel cameras on the back. Samsung is said to be supplying the foldable screen on the inside of the handset, which might present a minimal visible crease. Moreover, the foldable iPhone is said to have a 4:3 aspect ratio, similar to the passport-like form factor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. It could be offered in black and white colourways.

Moving on, the event is also expected to see the unveiling of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which could be powered by the same chipset as the foldable iPhone. The phones will reportedly retain the redesigned horizontal rectangular camera module from the iPhone 17 Pro series. The most notable upgrade on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to be the new variable aperture, which will offer greater hardware-based control over the images users click.

Apart from the smartphones, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are also expected to be launched today. Rumours suggest that both wearables are getting a significant performance boost over their predecessors. However, the design could remain unchanged. The company might also equip the two smartwatches with new health tracking features.

Lastly, recent reports have also pointed towards the debut of the HomePod Touch, which might feature a 7-inch touchscreen. Similarly, the company might also launch the HomePod Mini 2 and the Apple TV 4K set-top box, with new chipsets.

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Further reading: Apple Surprise and Shine Event, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, Foldable iPhone, iPhone Fold, iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Ultra 4, Apple HomePod Touch, Apple HomePod 2, Apple TV 4K
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

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