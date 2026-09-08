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  • Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 17:11 IST
Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi UltraThin Power Bank is offered in three shades

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Power Bank 10000 supports 45W fast charging
  • Xiaomi UltraThin Power Bank supports 15W fast charging
  • Xiaomi power banks will go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart
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Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W was launched in India on Tuesday as the tech giant's latest power bank. Along with the UltraThin model, the company also unveiled the new Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W and the Power Bank 20000 165W. The new power banks are set to go on sale in the country next week via multiple online and offline retail channels. The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W, as the name suggests, is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It supports 15W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W supports 25W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank, Magnetic Power Bank 10000, Power Bank 20000 Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W price in India is set at Rs. 5,999. However, the company is offering the power bank at a launch price of Rs. 5,499. It is offered in Graphite Black, Glacier Silver, and Radiant Orange colourways. On the other hand, the price of the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W is set at Rs. 4,999. Both power banks will go on sale in India on September 11.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W is priced at Rs. 3,999, and the tech firm is offering it at a launch price of Rs. 3,699. It will go on sale in the country on September 15 in Black and White shades. The three new power banks will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, the Xiaomi online store, Xiaomi's offline retail stores, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto.

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank, Magnetic Power Bank 10000, Power Bank 20000 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The power bank is 6mm thick, while weighing about 98g. The device attaches magnetically to the back of the user's phone. The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W provides magnetic induction charging support of up to 15W. However, it also supports wired fast charging of up to 22.5W when charging a single device. Meanwhile, the power bank delivers up to 7.5W wired charging output when two devices are connected to it.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Band 10000 45W is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. The power bank offers Qi 2.2 wireless charging capability, supporting up to 25W wireless fast charging. It provides 13N magnetic attraction for a stronger attachment to the back of the user's phone. Similar to the UltraThin model, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W also supports wired charging, offering an output of 45W with an integrated USB Type-C cable. Moreover, it also supports QC 2.0, PD, and PPS protocols.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W has the largest battery capacity of 20,000mAh among the three new models. Moreover, it also supports the fastest charging among the three, offering support for up to 165W combined output. The first USB Type-C port supports up to 120W wired fast charging, while the second USB Type-C port offers 45W output. It also features an integrated USB Type-C cable that supports up to 120W fast charging. Meanwhile, the power bank also sports a USB Type-A port. It also supports QC 3.5, PD 3.0, PPS, BC 1.2, and Apple 2.4A protocols. It sports a colour display, too.

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Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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