Technology News
English Edition

US Court Moves to Seize $212,000 in Crypto Linked to North Korean IT Workers

The wallet held USDC and USDT traced to multiple payment addresses associated with North Korean workers.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 19:48 IST
US Court Moves to Seize $212,000 in Crypto Linked to North Korean IT Workers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/rc.xyz NFT gallery

The ruling partially grants the DOJ’s motion for default judgment over the crypto assets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The wallet contained 158,123 USDC and 54,574 USDT
  • DOJ is seeking to seize a total of $7.74 million in crypto
  • The court denied immediate seizure of other properties in the case
Advertisement

A federal court in the US has ordered the forfeiture of about $212,700 (roughly Rs. 2 crore) worth of stablecoins that were associated with the salaries paid to North Korean IT professionals, securing a partial win for the Department of Justice as it tries to seize $7.74 million (roughly Rs. 72.9 crore) in digital currencies. According to NK News on September 7, US District Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered that money from an anonymous crypto wallet starting with “0x81c4” must be handed over to the US government.

Court Links Stablecoin Wallet To Alleged Sanctions Violations

According to the report, the ruling made on September 3 partially granted the DOJ's motion for default judgment but denied its motion to seize the other properties involved in the case immediately. The prosecutors claimed that the wallet contained a total of 158,123 USDC coins from at least 10 payment addresses and 54,574 USDT coins from at least four other worker payment addresses. This means that the total value of the dollar-pegged stablecoins was around $212,700 (roughly Rs. 2 crore).

VoltCrypto Hacks Discussion
Explore More...

It is said that the Government contended that the money was proceeds of the scheme where North Koreans got employment of their IT skills abroad, masked their identities and whereabouts, and transferred the money via cryptocurrency to North Korea. It was established by Contreras that the prosecution had furnished enough details in order to show the link between the 0x81c4 wallet and the scheme.

It was held that the government's accusations constituted an act of wire fraud and a money laundering scheme, whereby foreign corporations engaged in dealings for the benefit of sanctioned individuals contrary to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. For the purpose of default judgment, the allegations were enough to prove that the money seized was indeed proceeds of the violations mentioned above. For this reason, Contreras entered the judgment in favor of the US for the seized assets in the wallet.

Earlier in April, a North Korean hacker unit made more than $3.5 million (roughly Rs. 33.1 crore) working as impostors through various IT jobs. This group was faking their identities, hacking multiple crypto projects, and earning around $1 million a month (roughly Rs. 9.4 crore), as per documents obtained by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT via an unnamed source. The North Korean unit also forged legal documents and crypto-to-fiat conversions.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto hacks, Crypto Regulations, Stablecoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More

Related Stories

US Court Moves to Seize $212,000 in Crypto Linked to North Korean IT Workers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank and Two More Models Arrive in India
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Max Review: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Without the Flagship Price
  3. Vivo V80 to Launch in India in October
#Latest Stories
  1. Cronos Reports $9.1 Million in Unrecovered Funds After Tectonic Exploit
  2. US Court Moves to Seize $212,000 in Crypto Linked to North Korean IT Workers
  3. Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Launched With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC, 8,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Australia Tightens Crypto Regulation With 45 Firms Removed
  5. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features
  6. Oppo F35 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. BGMI One-Punch Man Redeem Codes: How to Get One-Punch Man-Themed Rewards
  8. Vivo V80 India Launch Tipped Online, Key Camera Details Leaked
  9. Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  10. Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »