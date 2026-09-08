DOJ is seeking to seize a total of $7.74 million in crypto
The court denied immediate seizure of other properties in the case
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A federal court in the US has ordered the forfeiture of about $212,700 (roughly Rs. 2 crore) worth of stablecoins that were associated with the salaries paid to North Korean IT professionals, securing a partial win for the Department of Justice as it tries to seize $7.74 million (roughly Rs. 72.9 crore) in digital currencies. According to NK News on September 7, US District Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered that money from an anonymous crypto wallet starting with “0x81c4” must be handed over to the US government.
Court Links Stablecoin Wallet To Alleged Sanctions Violations
According to the report, the ruling made on September 3 partially granted the DOJ's motion for default judgment but denied its motion to seize the other properties involved in the case immediately. The prosecutors claimed that the wallet contained a total of 158,123 USDC coins from at least 10 payment addresses and 54,574 USDT coins from at least four other worker payment addresses. This means that the total value of the dollar-pegged stablecoins was around $212,700 (roughly Rs. 2 crore).
It is said that the Government contended that the money was proceeds of the scheme where North Koreans got employment of their IT skills abroad, masked their identities and whereabouts, and transferred the money via cryptocurrency to North Korea. It was established by Contreras that the prosecution had furnished enough details in order to show the link between the 0x81c4 wallet and the scheme.
It was held that the government's accusations constituted an act of wire fraud and a money laundering scheme, whereby foreign corporations engaged in dealings for the benefit of sanctioned individuals contrary to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. For the purpose of default judgment, the allegations were enough to prove that the money seized was indeed proceeds of the violations mentioned above. For this reason, Contreras entered the judgment in favor of the US for the seized assets in the wallet.
Earlier in April, a North Korean hacker unit made more than $3.5 million (roughly Rs. 33.1 crore) working as impostors through various IT jobs. This group was faking their identities, hacking multiple crypto projects, and earning around $1 million a month (roughly Rs. 9.4 crore), as per documents obtained by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT via an unnamed source. The North Korean unit also forged legal documents and crypto-to-fiat conversions.
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Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious.
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