Infinix Xpad 30 Pro has been launched in global markets on Tuesday. The latest Android tablet arrived in three colour options with an 11-inch display and a 2.5K resolution. The Infinix Xpad 30 Pro runs on a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chip, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The Infinix Xpad 30 Pro features an 8,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Price

The price of the Infinix Xpad 30 Pro starts at $196 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It is offered in Anthracite Grey, Twilight Purple and Titanium Silver colour options. The tablet is confirmed to be available in 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

Infinix Xpad 30 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Xpad 30 Pro runs XOS 16.3 based on Android 16. It features an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display supports 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rates and offers peak brightness of 550 nits. The display is protected by Panda MN228 cover glass. Infinix states that the display has TÜV Rheinland certification for both Hardware-Level Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance.

An octa-core MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU powers the Infinix Xpad 30 Pro. It carries up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet supports virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB, while storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The Infinix Xpad 30 Pro comes bundled with the X Pencil 20 and X KeyBoard 11. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both cameras can record video at up to 2K resolution at 30fps.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features dual speakers with DTS support. Sensors onboard are a G-sensor, e-compass, ambient light sensor, and SAR sensor.

Infinix Xpad 30 Pro packs an 8,200mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It measures 254.04x165.55x6.6mm and weighs 476g.