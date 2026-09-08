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Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With Up to a 10,000mAh Battery

Redmi Note 17 Pro series is expected to include the Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 12:42 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With Up to a 10,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera in India

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro series will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will carry a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro will be offered in at least a blue colourway
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Redmi Note 17 Pro series will be launched in India next week, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Tuesday. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two models, namely the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max, similar to its global counterpart. Apart from this, the company has also revealed the design, colourways, key specifications, and features of the two handsets. Both Redmi Note 17 Pro series phones are shown to feature a flat rear panel, sporting a dual camera system. The Pro Max model will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera. The Redmi Note 17 Pr series will boast up to a 10,000mAh battery, too.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series India Launch Set for September 15

The dedicated microsite for the Redmi Note 17 Pro series has been updated to announce that the upcoming smartphone lineup will be launched in India on September 15. While the microsite does not reveal their names, it confirms that the upcoming lineup will include two models, which could be the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. The company recently started teasing the debut of a new Redmi Note 17 series, which will arrive with the Max branding, similar to its global product portfolio.

On top of this, the microsite reveals that the Redmi Note 17 Pro series will be equipped with up to a 10,000mAh battery, highlighted with the tagline “mAhster of strength”. Citing its internal lab test results, the Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the lineup will deliver more than four days of usage on a single charge with light usage. The two new handsets will be available for purchase in India via Amazon. The purported Redmi Note 17 Pro is shown in a blue colourway, featuring a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-right corner.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is also teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera system, featuring a similar camera island as the Pro model. The phone will also boast a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of both the upcoming smartphones.

To recap, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max was launched in select global markets last month at a starting price of JPY 79,980 (roughly Rs. 47,900) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, along with a 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. Apart from the 50-megapixel main rear camera, the phone also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi, Redmi Note 17 Pro Series India Launch, Redmi Note 17 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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