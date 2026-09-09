Oppo A7 Pro has been launched in China. The new Oppo A series smartphone comes in three colour options and boasts a 6.57-inch display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The Oppo A7 Pro packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It has an IP69K-rated build for dust and water resistance and includes a 50-megapixel rear camera unit.

Oppo A7 Pro Price, Availability

The Oppo A7 Pro costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 35,000). The handset is available in Desert Brown, Every Step Blossoms and Riding the Waves (translated from Chinese) shades. It is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from September 11.

Oppo A7 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Oppo A7 Pro ships with ColorOS 16 and features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ (2,372x1,080 pixels) display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The panel is rated to deliver up to 800 nits of typical global brightness, with peak brightness reaching 1,400 nits.

The Oppo A7 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset. It carries up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The new phone has an IP69K-rated build.

For optics, the Oppo A7 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture, 25mm equivalent focal length and autofocus. The rear camera supports up to 10x digital zoom. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.1 aperture and 25mm equivalent focal length.

The Oppo A7 Pro supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. Other onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, proximity sensor and infrared remote control.

Oppo A7 Pro has an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. It measures around 159.08x75.81x8.80mm and weighs around 205 grams.