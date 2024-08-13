Technology News
MG Windsor EV: Everything We Know Ahead of Its September 11 Launch in India

MG Windsor EV will be the company's third EV offering in India, joining MG ZS and Comet EV – two vehicles which cater to buyers of different segments.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 August 2024 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Wuling

MG's upcoming EV is rumoured to be based on Indonesia's Wuling Cloud EV (pictured above)

  • MG Windsor EV is scheduled to launch in India on September 11
  • It is speculated to be based on Indonesia's Wuling Cloud EV
  • The EV is confirmed to feature 135-degree reclining seats at the back
MG Windsor electric vehicle (EV) will launch in India next month, the company has confirmed. For months, its arrival has been anticipated based on the revelation that it will be a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV, which is sold in Indonesia and other markets. Now, the Morris Garages electric vehicle is set to launch in India on September 11. It will be the first vehicle from the company to make its debut since the establishment of JSW MG Motor India as a joint venture between India's JSW Group and China-based SAIC Motor.

It is expected to debut as the third offering from the company in the Indian EV market, joining the MG ZS and Comet EV – two vehicles which cater to buyers of different segments. While MG ZS EV rivals the newly launched Tata Curvv EV in terms of pricing, the MG Comet is targeted towards entry-level buyers.

Ahead of its official launch, here's everything we know about the upcoming MG Windsor EV.

MG Windsor EV Price in India (Expected)

The pricing for Wuling Cloud EV in Indonesia starts at IDR 398 million (roughly Rs. 21 lakh). It is expected to be priced in India similarly, with speculation suggesting the base model could sit at just under Rs. 20 lakh. At that price point, it could compete against vehicles such as the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV 400 in India's EV market.

If that pricing turns out to be true, the MG Winsor EV could sit between the MG Comet and ZS EV in the company's electric vehicle lineup.

MG Windsor EV Design and Dimensions (Expected)

Since MG Windsor EV is speculated to be a rebadged Wuling Cloud EV, it may be launched in India with similar specifications. MG has dubbed the car a “CUV” – a crossover between a hatchback and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). Its name has been borrowed from the British-origin company's roots, the Windsor Castle in Berkshire, UK.

wuling cloud design Wuling Cloud EV

Wuling Cloud EV-inspired MG Windsor may have a 2,700mm wheelbase
Photo Credit: Wuling

MG Windsor EV is expected to be about 4.3m long with a wheelbase of 2,700mm, surpassing that of the MG ZS EV. It may have a width and height of 1,850 mm and 1,652 mm, respectively. With an MPV-like shape, the vehicle will be introduced in a five-seater configuration.

MG ZS EV Battery and Powertrain Options (Expected)

The Indonesian variant of the EV comes with two battery options: 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh, claiming ranges of 360km and 460km, respectively. Both batteries have lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells, similar to the battery technology used in MG ZS EV. However, it is unknown which variant will be made available in India.

The vehicle may be powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 134bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. This motor is said to be mounted at the front axle.

MG ZS EV Features (Expected)

Courtesy of teasers shared by MG on social media, the Windsor EV is confirmed to come with 135-degree reclining seats dubbed “aero lounge”. The same teaser also suggests that it may have dual-tone interiors with black upholstery and space for three passengers at the back and rear AC vents – elements similar to the Wuling Cloud EV. It is also tipped to come with LED headlamps and tail-lamps, an integrated spoiler, big alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.

wuling cloud info system Wuling Cloud EV

Floating infotainment system in Wuling Cloud EV which MG Windsor will be based on
Photo Credit: Wuling

The vehicle's interior may be headlined by a panoramic sunroof. In terms of features, the MG Windsor EV is expected to come with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a floating design and 360-degree camera, 6-way and 4-way electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats respectively, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, wireless charging and an electrically operated tailgate.

In terms of safety, it may be loaded with ABS, EBD, ESP, Hill-Hold assist, four airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electric parking brake with auto hold functionality. Additionally, MG may also offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as lane departure warning, autonomous cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Files by Google Reportedly Getting Circle to Search for Images, AI Summary Feature
