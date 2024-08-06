JSW MG Motor India launched several initiatives aimed at enhancing the ecosystem of electric vehicles (EVs) in India during the DriEV.Bharat event held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Tuesday. It debuted new technologies to make the adoption of EVs faster while also improving the overall infrastructure. This included a new charging platform and a project related to repurposing EV batteries. At the event, the automotive company also announced a partnership with Reliance Jio to introduce an in-car entertainment solution that will be coming to all MG vehicles.

JSW MG Motor India EV Initiatives

JSW MG Motor India is a joint venture between India's JSW Group and China-based SAIC Motor to sell internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and EVs in India. At the event, it debuted eHUB by MG – a platform which aims to simplify the EV charging infrastructure by providing a single platform developed by the original recruitment manufacturer (OEM).

JSW MG Motor India Claims eHUB Is the Largest Charging Platform by OEM

With eHUB, JSW MG Motor India claims that it can make planning trips taken via EVs hassle-free by introducing a simple process of locating, reserving, and paying for charging stations. To achieve this, it is partnering with leading providers like Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, and more. MG's eHUB is said to be available in 11 languages and comes with trip-planning features. It can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Project REVIVE was also introduced at the event. With it, JSW MG Motor India aims to repurpose old EV batteries for energy use in schools and community centres. It is working in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and lithium-ion battery manufacturer Lohum to reuse healthy battery components. The company announced that it is running a pilot at a school in Mukteshwar.

EVPEDIA Initiative Aims at Building EV Advocacy

With the world abuzz with artificial intelligence (AI), JSW MG Motor India has debuted its AI chatbot called eVir. It has been developed as part of the EVPEDIA experience which claims to provide relevant information on EVs, such as tools and calculators that help calculate the cost of ownership, research papers and published materials, and government policies regarding EVs. As per the company, the information will be available via interactive displays, educational videos and live demonstrations. The AI chatbot is meant to be an on-the-go solution for answering the driver's queries.

Partnership With Reliance Jio

MG Store Introduced in Partnership With Reliance Jio

JSW MG Motor India also announced a partnership with Reliance Jio to introduce an in-car experience – MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP) – which is claimed to cater to the driver's entertainment, gaming and learning needs. This technology stack comprises MG Store, an app store for vehicles, and voice commands in six Indian languages. Furthermore, it is also said to bring Home-to-Car functionality which enables the user to monitor and control their vehicle's systems, like lock/unlock, cabin temperature and fuel level, straight from their home.

The company says MG-Jio ICP will be available as standard across all upcoming MG vehicles in India.