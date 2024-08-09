Technology News
English Edition
  Ola Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 15: Everything We Know so Far

Ola Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 15: Everything We Know so Far

Ola Electric bike appears to have KTM-style slim turn indicators on the front and back, as per teasers on social media.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 13:22 IST
Photo Credit: X/Ola Electric

Ola Electric Bike was first showcased as a concept on August 15 last year

Highlights
  • Ola will launch its first-ever electric bike on August 15
  • It is confirmed to be powered by in-house batteries
  • The Ola Electric bike may sport dual-pod LED headlamp
Ola Electric bike is scheduled to launch in India on August 15 at its annual event dubbed “Sankalp 2024” held at the FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu. The two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) is expected to be the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company's first-ever bike. It will join the Ola S1X, S1 Air, and S1 Pro in its fleet of electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. While little is known, Ola has teased the bike's various design elements via social media posts.

Ola Electric Bike Launch Date in India

Ola Electric has confirmed that its upcoming bike will launch on August 15. However, it is unclear if it would go on sale this year. In July, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that the company would start selling electric motorcycles within the “first six months” of 2025.

When launched, it is expected to stand up against other electric bikes in the Indian market. Depending on its pricing, it may compete with either entry-level motorcycles such as the Tork Kratos R and Revolt RV400 or high-performance EV like Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and Matter Aera.

Ola Electric Bike Features (Expected)

According to a teaser shared via a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ola Electric bike appears to have an dual-pod LED headlamp on the front facia, similar to the one in its S1 electric scooter range. There is a horizontal LED strip at the top and two vertical strips at the side. While not official, these are speculated to serve as the turn indicators. However, a blurred out image of the bike shared by Aggarwal a few days ago revealed KTM-style slim turn indicators on the front and back.

The social media images also suggest it would have a conventional right-side-up telescopic fork suspension. In-development snapshots shared by the CEO in recent weeks also hint at the inclusion of a chain final drive and large battery surrounded by a tubular frame.

The electric bike is also confirmed to be powered by in-house batteries developed at Ola's facility.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
