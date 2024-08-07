Tata Curvv EV was launched in India on Wednesday. The electric vehicle (EV) marks Tata Motors' first entry into the emerging sports utility vehicle (SUV) coupe market in the country – a segment in which the Citroen Basalt is also expected to debut soon. The standout features of the Curvv EV include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), two battery pack options with fast charging support, and connected car features with Tata's iRA app. Notably, Tata Motors also launched the SUV coupe with Petrol and Diesel engine options.

Tata Curvv EV Price in India

Tata Curvv EV price in India starts at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Creative variant with a 45kWh battery pack. The top-spec trim, Empowered+A, costs Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are mentioned as introductory.

The SUV coupe is available in five trim variants: Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished+S, Empowered+, and Empowered+A. Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv EV in a total of five colourways: Empowered Oxide, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Virtual Sunrise.

Bookings for the new SUV coupe start on August 12, while those looking to test drive the vehicle can do so starting August 14 at Tata Motor showrooms. Delivery of the Curvv EV begins August 23.

Tata Curvv EV Design, Powertrain and Battery

Tata Curvv EV and ICE versions share a similar SUV coupe design, bar a few elements. The vehicle gets 215/55 profile 18-inch wheels with aero inserts, thick body cladding, and flush-fitting door handles. It sports a continuous LED DRL light on the front with lower-positioned LED projector headlamps. The SUV coupe has a 190mm ground clearance and a water-wading capacity of 450 mm. The EV comes with a boot space of 500 litres while the frunk (front trunk) offers 11.6 litres of storage.

As for the powertrain, the Tata Curvv EV features a single front-mounted 123kW liquid-cooled motor which generates 167 PS. Courtesy of this powerful motor, Tata Motors claims a 0-100 time of 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 160km per hour. It comes with two battery pack options: 45kWh and 55kWh. As per the company, the 45kWh option offers a maximum range of 502km (ARAI claimed) on a single charge, while the larger battery pack has a claimed range of 585km. However, Tata Motors says that the options can provide a real-world estimated (C75) range of up to 350km (45kWh) and 425km (55kWh)

The battery options are limited to specific models, with Curvv EV's base model only being offered with the smaller battery pack, while higher variants can opt for the 55kWh option. Tata claims that Curvv EV can offer up to 150km of driving range with just 15 minutes of charging using a 70kW DC fast charger. It is also capable of vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities.

Tata Curvv EV Features

One of the highlights of the Tata Curvv EV is its level 2 ADAS capabilities which bring support for 20 features on the top variant. It has a comprehensive feature list, comprising a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a JBL-tuned sound system with a 320W subwoofer, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof and automatic climate control with an air purifier. It builds upon the connected driving features offered by Tata Motors with its other vehicles, such as the Nexon EV.

There's also a new powered tailgate with gesture features, alongside automatic headlamps, and cruise control. The Curvv EV comes with Tata's Arcade.ev experience which offers more than 20 apps. variants of the Tata Curvv also get keyless entry and push-start functionality with request sensors.

In terms of interior comfort, the Curvv EV's top trim gets leatherette upholstery, front ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, multi-mood ambient lighting, six-way adjustable front seats, a two-step rear seat recline functionality, front and rear USB Type-C ports, and a cooled glove box.

Tata Motors has made several features standard across all EV variants. These include six airbags, ESP with Auto Hold, multi-mode regen with paddle shifters, multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport) and connected car features with iRA app support, SOS call function, hill descent control, electronic parking brake and smartwatch connectivity. The electric vehicle also comes with pedestrian warning sound alerts courtesy of a new Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) that come into action at speeds below 20km per hour in crowded areas.