Files by Google, the company's file browsing and management app, is reportedly getting new artificial intelligence (AI) features. As per a report, a version of the Circle to Search feature is being tested on the app. This feature is said to be only available for images. The Files app is reported to also get an AI summary feature that will work on files containing text. Notably, an earlier report claimed that Google Chrome for Desktop may also get a visual lookup feature via Google Lens.

Files by Google With Circle to Search

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Files by Google app is getting a couple of new AI features. The first feature is Circle to Search, which was reportedly spotted during an APK teardown of the latest beta version of the app. However, unlike the Pixel smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, this appears to be a stripped-down version of Circle to Search.

Files by Google Circle to Search feature

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

The feature is said to be only available in images when viewed inside the app. Opening an image in full-screen view reportedly shows a new floating action button (FAB) near the bottom. As per a screenshot shared by the publication, the icon was seen placed right above the edit FAB. This icon controls the feature.

Two different icons are reportedly being used for Circle to Search. First is a magnifying glass with a sparkle on top, which is also used for smart search in the app. The second one is the classic Google Lens icon. Since Circle to Search does not have any official icons, it appears the company is still experimenting with the icons.

Tapping the icon reportedly opens the entire window in Circle to Search mode and other Files user-interface elements disappear. The user can then circle a part of the image to instantly launch an Internet search, as per the report. This feature is yet to be shipped for beta users.

The report also highlighted a second AI feature, which is now shipping to some beta users. The Files by Google app is said to be able to generate AI summaries for file formats such as PDF, Docx, TXT, and more when they contain text. The publication claims that the feature uses on-device Gemini Nano for this, which would indicate that it could be an exclusive Pixel 8 series feature.