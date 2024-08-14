Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Aligned Protostellar Outflows

NASA’s Webb Telescope captures aligned protostellar outflows in Serpens Nebula, revealing detailed views of star formation through dense dust clouds.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 August 2024 12:15 IST
James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Aligned Protostellar Outflows

Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights
  • Webb's image shows aligned protostellar outflows in Serpens Nebula.
  • James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Aligned Protostellar Outflow
  • James Webb Telescope Unveils Aligned Protostellar Outflows in Serpens Neb
Advertisement

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking observation with its recent image of the Serpens Nebula. Captured on June 20, 2024, this image reveals a fascinating phenomenon: aligned protostellar outflows. These outflows, represented by bright red streaks in the upper left corner of the image, are jets of gas ejected by newborn stars, all pointing in the same direction.

The Serpens Nebula, a reflection nebula, does not emit its own light but instead reflects light from nearby stars. Webb's infrared capabilities allowed it to see through the thick clouds of gas and dust that often obscure these celestial objects. Previously, these protostellar outflows were either invisible in optical wavelengths or appeared as indistinct blobs. The high sensitivity of Webb's infrared vision has provided a clear view of these outflows, offering new insights into the formation of stars.

This observation supports the idea that as clouds collapse to form stars, the stars tend to spin in the same direction. The alignment of these protostellar outflows suggests that the processes occurring in star formation are more organized than previously understood. Webb's ability to penetrate dense dust clouds and capture such detailed images is a significant advancement in our understanding of stellar birth.

In this image, the gas and dust are depicted in various hues, with orange, red, and blue layers illustrating the different temperatures and compositions. A particularly bright star in the centre of the image is surrounded by a distinctive hourglass-shaped shadow, while other stars are marked by characteristic diffraction spikes.

This detailed view provided by Webb opens up new possibilities for studying star formation and the dynamics within nebulae. The clarity and depth of this image highlight the telescope's capacity to uncover details that were once hidden from view, enriching our knowledge of the cosmos. You can see the pictures further on the NASA website. Stay tuned to know more about space, science and technology on this page. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, Serpens Nebula, Protostellar Outflows, star formation, Infrared Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MG Windsor EV: Everything We Know Ahead of Its September 11 Launch in India
Pixel Watch 3 With Brighter Actua Display Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2

Related Stories

James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Aligned Protostellar Outflows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces Price Cuts for Pixel 8 Pro and Other Older Models
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series to Go on Sale in India at These Walk-in Centres
  4. Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Renders, Specifications Tipped
  5. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  6. Here's When Xiaomi Could Release its Flagship Tablet With an OLED Display
  7. Gemini Live Will Now Let You Have Two-Way Verbal Conversation With AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Surface Again; Suggests Three Colour Options
  2. NASA Explains How Intense Geomagnetic Storms Lead to Stunning Auroras
  3. Reliance, Disney Said to Offer Concessions to Win Antitrust Nod for India Media Merger
  4. James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Aligned Protostellar Outflows
  5. Developers Told Not to Expect Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch in Current Financial Year: Report
  6. Virtual Autopsy Shows 'Screaming Woman' Mummy Endured Agonising Death
  7. US Considers Breaking Up Google in Rare Antitrust Move
  8. Google Pixel 9 Series to Be Available via Walk-in Retail and Service Centres in India
  9. Google Rolls Out Gemini Live, a Two-Way Voice Feature That Can Take on ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode
  10. Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Design, Specifications Tipped; Said to Get Intel Core i5-1334U CPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »