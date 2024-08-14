NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking observation with its recent image of the Serpens Nebula. Captured on June 20, 2024, this image reveals a fascinating phenomenon: aligned protostellar outflows. These outflows, represented by bright red streaks in the upper left corner of the image, are jets of gas ejected by newborn stars, all pointing in the same direction.

The Serpens Nebula, a reflection nebula, does not emit its own light but instead reflects light from nearby stars. Webb's infrared capabilities allowed it to see through the thick clouds of gas and dust that often obscure these celestial objects. Previously, these protostellar outflows were either invisible in optical wavelengths or appeared as indistinct blobs. The high sensitivity of Webb's infrared vision has provided a clear view of these outflows, offering new insights into the formation of stars.

This observation supports the idea that as clouds collapse to form stars, the stars tend to spin in the same direction. The alignment of these protostellar outflows suggests that the processes occurring in star formation are more organized than previously understood. Webb's ability to penetrate dense dust clouds and capture such detailed images is a significant advancement in our understanding of stellar birth.

In this image, the gas and dust are depicted in various hues, with orange, red, and blue layers illustrating the different temperatures and compositions. A particularly bright star in the centre of the image is surrounded by a distinctive hourglass-shaped shadow, while other stars are marked by characteristic diffraction spikes.

This detailed view provided by Webb opens up new possibilities for studying star formation and the dynamics within nebulae. The clarity and depth of this image highlight the telescope's capacity to uncover details that were once hidden from view, enriching our knowledge of the cosmos. You can see the pictures further on the NASA website.