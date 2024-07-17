Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II were announced on Wednesday in global markets, including India, as the latest models in the company's EOS R camera lineup. The flagship Canon EOS R1 boasts a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, while the EOS R5 Mark II includes a 45-megapixel full-frame sensor. Both cameras are equipped with a new Digic Accelerator and the Digic X image processor. The Canon EOS R1 can record 6K resolution video at 60fps, while the EOS R5 Mark II can capture 8K videos at 60fps.

Canon EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II Price in India

Canon EOS R1 price in India is set at Rs. 6,30,995, while the LP-E6P battery is priced at Rs. 7,995, while the battery grip costs Rs. 34,995. You can get the cooling fan battery grip for Rs. 40,995 whereas the battery grip with LAN is priced at Rs. 80,995. The camera and the bundles will be available in the country for purchase by the end of November.

On the other hand, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is priced at Rs. 4,05,995 for the camera body. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II + RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM kit can be grabbed for Rs. 5,05,995. The LP-E6P battery costs Rs. 7,995, while the BG-R20 battery grip is priced at Rs. 34,995. Canon is selling the CF-R20EP cooling fan battery grip for Rs. 40,995 and the BG-R20EP battery grip with LAN for Rs. 80,995. All these devices will go on sale starting in August.

Canon EOS R1 features

The newly launched Canon EOS R1 houses the company's self-developed back-illuminated stacked 24.2-megapixel sensor and a new Digic X and Digic Accelerator image processor. The full-frame CMOS sensor is capable of delivering powerful image processing and autofocus performance, according to the company.

The EOS R1 bears a resemblance to the recently launched Canon EOS R3 model. It features a 0.64-inch OLED viewfinder with 9.44 million dots resolution and a 119.88fps refresh rate. It offers Canon Log-2 / Log-3 / HLG profiles. The camera can hit 12fps with a mechanical and electronic first curtain shutter and 40fps shooting speeds with an electronic shutter. Maximum shutter speed with electronic shutter is 1/64,000 seconds.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II, Canon EOS R1

Photo Credit: Canon

For videos, the Canon EOS R1 is capable of shooting 6K/60p footage in proprietary Canon RAW format. It can also capture 4K resolution video at 120p. It is touted to offer up to six hours of movie recording time and up to 1.30 hours of high-frame movie recording time on a single charge.

The Canon EOS R1 support two memory cards with up to 2TB capacity and includes two CFexpress Type B slots. It houses an LP-E19 battery and supports charging through a USB connection. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet, USB-C PD and more.

The new Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system available on the Canon EOS R1 provides improved subject tracking and detection during video and still shooting. there is a new Register People Priority function for tracking pre-registered people when they are in a crowd and have their faces turned sideways.

The new Action Priority AF mode will automatically switch the focus point to subjects that are in action. This is expected to assist sports shooters in capturing decisive moments in games. It offers an eye control AF feature that lets the shooter select focus points or subjects to track simply by looking at them in the electronic viewfinder.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II features

The mirrorless Canon EOS R5 Mark II also comes with the same Digic Accelerator processor paired with Digic X processor. It features a 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. It has a 0.5-inch OLED viewfinder with a 5.76 million-dot resolution and a 59.94/119.88 fps refresh rate.

The burst shooting speeds on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II are rated at 12fps with the mechanical shutter and electronic first curtain. It provides 30fps shooting speeds with an electronic shutter and the maximum shutter speed is 1/32,000 second. It can record 8K video at 60fps, 4K at 120p and full-HD at 240p. Using the cooling fan accessory, CF-R20EP (sold separately) is claimed to extend recording times

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is powered by a new LP-E6P battery and can be charged with the LC-E6 charger. For enhanced performance, users can combine the camera with battery grip BG-R20 and BG-R20EP. Connectivity options are the same as Canon EOS R1.