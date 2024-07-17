Google Vids was made available in beta to Google Workspace users on Monday. The company's latest artificial intelligence (AI) video and presentation creation tool was first announced in April during the annual Google Cloud Next event. Vids has been touted to be unlike standard AI video generators and it can create a storyboard which can be edited using various input formats. At present, the platform is only available to those who have signed up for Workspace Labs. The tech giant has not revealed a date for its global launch.

Google Vids Arrives in Workspace Labs

The announcement was made by Karan S, a Google Docs Community Manager in a post which said, “We're excited to bring Google Vids into Workspace Labs! Vids is an AI-powered video creation app that's designed for work and deeply integrated with the Workspace suite you use every day.” The platform can be accessed here.

Powered by Gemini AI, Google Vids can create professional video presentations, but it requires the user's input at multiple steps to be able to generate the desired content. To get started, users can simply provide a textual prompt stating what they're looking for. For instance, a prompt that says “a presentation for a product launch”, will trigger Gemini to generate a storyboard with a video outline. It will also generate titles for each section of the video.

If this seems too unreliable, users can also pick from one of many templates on the platform and directly get to the storyboard stage. One unique aspect of Google Vids is that it also accepts Google Docs, Slides, videos, audio recordings, and more. Adding these gives the AI more context into the flow of the final video.

In the storyboard, the user can make edits such as changing titles, changing the order of sections, adding or deleting tiles, and more. After that, the user needs to pick a style, based on which, Gemini will design the video complete with stock videos, images, text, background music, and even a generated script. However, the user will still have the option to make further edits such as adding voice-over or changing any element from the video.