Fujifilm Instax Mini SE was launched in India on Monday. This instant camera joins the line of other mini Instax cameras from the brand. The company confirmed that the camera will be available for purchase in the country via online and offline channels later this month. It is said to come with improved elements over older versions of the camera and also offers manual brightness control. Notably, the Fujifilm Instax Pal digital camera was unveiled in the country in February this year.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE price in India, availability

Fujifilm's Instax Mini SE price in India starts at Rs. 8,499 for the “Mini SE Fun Pack” which comes with 10 shots, while the "Mini SE Joy Pack" with 40 shots is priced at Rs. 9,999. Each shot stands for one sheet of 'mini' film.

The instant camera will be available for purchase in the country starting July 10 via the Instax India website and select offline retail stores. The Fujifilm Instax Mini SE is offered in blue, green, light grey, pink, and purple colour options.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE features

The Fujifilm Instax Mini SE lets users control the exposure level manually before clicking an image. This is done through a brightness control dial, which can be turned to adjust the exposure level. This is useful while shooting in bright lighting conditions.

The film size used in the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE is 86 x 54mm, which has a picture area of 62 x 46mm. The films are said to be ready in about 90 seconds. The camera is also equipped with a 0.4x viewfinder that shows a target spot for easy shot framing.

Fujifilm's Instax Mini SE lens has a 60mm focal length and a shutter speed of 1/60 second.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.