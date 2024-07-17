Technology News

Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro With Zeiss Optics Cameras to Launch in India Soon: Report

Vivo V40 was previously unveiled globally with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and the phone could is expected to debut in India soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2024 18:47 IST
Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro With Zeiss Optics Cameras to Launch in India Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V40 (pictured) is listed globally in Nebula Purple and Stellar Silver colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo V40 comes with dual 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The handset is also listed with a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Vivo V40 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
Advertisement

Vivo V40 and V40 Pro may be introduced in the Indian market soon. These handsets are expected to launch in the country as the successors to the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro, which were unveiled in the country in March. The base model has already been unveiled in select countries globally. A new report suggests that both vanilla and Pro variants of the Vivo V40 series are likely to launch in India soon. The purported Indian versions are also tipped to get Zeiss-backed cameras.

Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Timeline (Leaked)

The Vivo V40 and the Vivo V40 Pro may launch in India in August this year, according to a MySmartPrice report that cites unnamed industry sources. Both handsets are tipped to support Zeiss Optics cameras, the report added. The phones will offer support for multifocal portraits, according to the publication.

Vivo V40 Specifications

The Vivo V40 has been globally unveiled with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 2,800 x 1,260 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the Vivo V40 comes with a dual rear camera unit with Zeiss optics, which comprises a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel camera paired with an ultra-wide angle lens. The rear camera system is accompanied by an Aura light unit. The phone has a front facing 50-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Vivo V40 is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired FlashCharge. It also supports dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It measures 164.16 x 74.93 x 7.58mm in size and weighs 190g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V40 SE 5G

Vivo V40 SE 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Thin and minimalist design
  • Good battery life with 80W fast charging
  • Vibrant curved-edge AMOLED display
  • Good overall primary camera performance
  • Bad
  • Noticeable camera shutter lag
  • Fingerprint reader is iffy
  • Plenty of pre-installed apps
  • No stereo speakers
  • Basic IP54 certification
Read detailed Vivo V30 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 India launch, Vivo V40 Pro India launch, Vivo V40 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Canon EOS R1 With 24.2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: Price, Features
Detective Dotson Details Co-Op Mode on Xbox Series S/X, Will Feature Dynamic Split-Screen
Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro With Zeiss Optics Cameras to Launch in India Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Goes Official in India
  3. Vivo V40, V40 Pro With Get Zeiss Optics Cameras May Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped Again Courtesy of TENAA Listing
  5. Google Pixel 9 Series Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Expected August Launch
  6. Canon EOS R1 Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: See Prices
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro With Zeiss Optics Cameras to Launch in India Soon: Report
  2. Detective Dotson Details Co-Op Mode on Xbox Series S/X, Will Feature Dynamic Split-Screen
  3. Canon EOS R1 With 24.2-Megapixel CMOS Sensor Launched in India Alongside EOS R5 Mark II: Price, Features
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Multi-Audio Track Support for Reels; Allows Users to Add Up to 20 Tracks
  5. Google Begins Testing Google Vids, the Gemini AI-Powered Video and Presentation Tool
  6. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. Boat Smart Ring Active India Launch Date Set for July 20; Design, Price, Key Features Revealed
  8. Crypto Scammers Posing as Professors, Academicians to Target Investors, US Regulator Warns
  9. Nubia Z60S Pro 3C Certification Confirms Satellite Connectivity, 80W Fast Charging and Other Details: Report
  10. Google I/O Connect Bengaluru 2024: New India-Focused AI Models, Tools, and Initiatives Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »