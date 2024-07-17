Vivo V40 and V40 Pro may be introduced in the Indian market soon. These handsets are expected to launch in the country as the successors to the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro, which were unveiled in the country in March. The base model has already been unveiled in select countries globally. A new report suggests that both vanilla and Pro variants of the Vivo V40 series are likely to launch in India soon. The purported Indian versions are also tipped to get Zeiss-backed cameras.

Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Timeline (Leaked)

The Vivo V40 and the Vivo V40 Pro may launch in India in August this year, according to a MySmartPrice report that cites unnamed industry sources. Both handsets are tipped to support Zeiss Optics cameras, the report added. The phones will offer support for multifocal portraits, according to the publication.

Vivo V40 Specifications

The Vivo V40 has been globally unveiled with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 2,800 x 1,260 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the Vivo V40 comes with a dual rear camera unit with Zeiss optics, which comprises a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and another 50-megapixel camera paired with an ultra-wide angle lens. The rear camera system is accompanied by an Aura light unit. The phone has a front facing 50-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Vivo V40 is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired FlashCharge. It also supports dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It measures 164.16 x 74.93 x 7.58mm in size and weighs 190g.

