Boult CruiseCam X1 series dashcam was launched in India in two variants on Tuesday (June 20). The devices boast features such as a 1080p camera, GPS logging capabilities, and a 360-degree rotatable design. The launch of the CruiseCam X1 series marks Boult's first foray into the automotive sector just a month after it launched its first-ever home audio product. The company claims its new dashcam can “revolutionise the way drivers monitor and record their journeys”.

Boult CruiseCam X1 series price in India

Boult CruiseCam X1 series is available in two variants: CruiseCam X1 and X1 GPS. The CruiseCam X1 price in India starts at Rs. 2,999, while the CruiseCam X1 GPS is priced at Rs. 3,999. The dashcam is available for purchase starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Boult website.

Boult CruiseCam X1 series specifications

The Boult CruiseCam X1 series features a 2-megapixel camera that supports 1080p full-HD video resolution. It also features a 170-degree ultra wide-angle lens that claims to reduce the blind spots by covering more of the road. The X1 GPS dashcam variant is equipped with a GPS logging feature, enabling the driver to track the vehicle's speed and location.

Furthermore, users can connect the dashcam to their smartphones with in-built Wi-Fi functionality. It can be paired with the dedicated Boult Cruise app which is available on both Google Play Store and App Store. It allows the tracking of journeys, quick access to recordings, and comes with an organised gallery for browsing the recorded media and live-streaming from within the vehicle, in addition to Wi-Fi direct capabilities.

Boult says its CruiseCam X1 series has a 360-degree rotational design which enables the driver to adjust the camera angle as per their preference. It also has a collision detection feature courtesy of an in-built G-sensor that automatically detects collisions and triggers emergency video recording. The dashcam has an aluminium chassis for durability.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.