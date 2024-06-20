Technology News
  Boult CruiseCam X1 Series Dashcam With GPS Capabilities Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Boult CruiseCam X1 Series Dashcam With GPS Capabilities Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Boult CruiseCam X1 GPS variant is equipped with a GPS logging feature, enabling the driver to track the vehicle’s speed and location.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2024 15:30 IST
Boult CruiseCam X1 Series Dashcam With GPS Capabilities Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Boult

The launch of the CruiseCam X1 Series dashcams marks Boult’s first foray into the automotive sector

Highlights
  • Boult launched CruiseCam X1 Series dashcams with GPS capabilities
  • The dashcam supports 1080p recording with Full HD video resolution
  • It can be paired to smartphones with the dedicated Boult Cruise app
Boult CruiseCam X1 series dashcam was launched in India in two variants on Tuesday (June 20). The devices boast features such as a 1080p camera, GPS logging capabilities, and a 360-degree rotatable design. The launch of the CruiseCam X1 series marks Boult's first foray into the automotive sector just a month after it launched its first-ever home audio product. The company claims its new dashcam can “revolutionise the way drivers monitor and record their journeys”.

Boult CruiseCam X1 series price in India

Boult CruiseCam X1 series is available in two variants: CruiseCam X1 and X1 GPS. The CruiseCam X1 price in India starts at Rs. 2,999, while the CruiseCam X1 GPS is priced at Rs. 3,999. The dashcam is available for purchase starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Boult website.

Boult CruiseCam X1 series specifications

The Boult CruiseCam X1 series features a 2-megapixel camera that supports 1080p full-HD video resolution. It also features a 170-degree ultra wide-angle lens that claims to reduce the blind spots by covering more of the road. The X1 GPS dashcam variant is equipped with a GPS logging feature, enabling the driver to track the vehicle's speed and location.

Furthermore, users can connect the dashcam to their smartphones with in-built Wi-Fi functionality. It can be paired with the dedicated Boult Cruise app which is available on both Google Play Store and App Store. It allows the tracking of journeys, quick access to recordings, and comes with an organised gallery for browsing the recorded media and live-streaming from within the vehicle, in addition to Wi-Fi direct capabilities.

Boult says its CruiseCam X1 series has a 360-degree rotational design which enables the driver to adjust the camera angle as per their preference. It also has a collision detection feature courtesy of an in-built G-sensor that automatically detects collisions and triggers emergency video recording. The dashcam has an aluminium chassis for durability.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Tensor G5 Chip Will Reportedly Be Built on TSMC’s 3nm Technology for Improved Efficiency
Boult CruiseCam X1 Series Dashcam With GPS Capabilities Launched in India: Price, Specifications
