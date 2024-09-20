DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro was launched globally on Thursday. It is said to boast professional camera-rivalling features such as a 13.5-stop dynamic range, low-light video recording in 4K at 60 frames per second (fps), noise reduction capability powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and up to 3.6 hours of battery life even at temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celcius. It also gets features that enable users to record stable videos without requiring a dedicated gimbal.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Price

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the Standard Combo. Meanwhile, the company has also introduced an Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is available for purchase on the brand website and from authorised retail partners.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Specifications

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch sensor with a 2.4-micrometre pixel size with a dynamic range of high dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops. It can capture images in 10-bit D-Log M which can offer improved flexibility during post-production and better colour grading. The action camera also supports hybrid log-gamma (HLG) high-brightness displays.

Courtesy of its upgrades, DJI says the Osmo Action 5 Pro can capture low-light videos in 4K 60fps, maintaining details without overexposing the highlights. The action camera is also equipped with a SuperNight mode and AI noise reduction which is claimed to deliver clearer footage. There is also a live photos feature that records 3-second videos which can be converted into dynamic photos.

DJI claims its new Osmo Action 5 Pro is the first action camera to offer built-in subject centring and tracking. With these features, the action camera can automatically detect the subject's position and adjust the frame composition. It is powered by a 4nm chip with machine-learning algorithms and comes with 47GB of in-built storage. The action camera supports transfer speeds of up to 80MB per second via Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0. It also features larger front and rear tempered glass touchscreen OLED displays compared to the previous model.

Being an action camera, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro can be operated underwater up to a depth of 20 metres without a case. Additional safety features include a built-in pressure gauge that can record underwater depth, duration, and altitude data.

DJI says its newest action camera comes with a 1,950mAh battery with up to four hours of use on a single charge. Moreover, it can deliver up to 3.6 hours of video recording in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celcius. The action camera can be juiced up using a DJI 30W USB Type-C charger.