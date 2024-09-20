iPhone 16 series was launched by Apple earlier this month and the company advertised improved battery life on the latest handsets. While the firm doesn't typically disclose the amount of RAM or battery capacities of its smartphones, these details inevitably surface after the devices are launched. The battery details of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max have now been revealed by a regulator in Brazil, indicating that Apple has equipped all four models with slightly larger batteries.

iPhone 16 Series Battery Capacities Revealed

Blog do iPhone reports that the iPhone 16 series was certified by Brazil's Anatel agency on September 9. That's the same day Apple unveiled its new smartphones at the company's 'It's Glowtime' launch event. The Brazilian telecom regulator lists the new iPhone 16 models with battery capacities, according to the publication. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the presence of the certifications on Anatel.

As per the information gleaned from the regulator, Apple has equipped its new iPhone 16 models with slightly larger batteries compared with their predecessors — even the iPhone 16 Plus model has been equipped with a bigger battery, contrary to previous reports. You can refer to the table below to see the increased battery capacities of all models in the iPhone 16 lineup.

It appears that three out of four models in the iPhone 16 series have batteries that are roughly 6 percent larger than their iPhone 15 counterparts. However, the iPhone 16 Pro model is equipped with a battery that offers over 9 percent higher capacity than last year's Pro model.

The increase in battery capacity and the new A18 and A18 Pro chips, along with new thermal optimisations on the iPhone 16 series is expected to deliver better battery life than last year's models. However, the company only measures the battery performance of its smartphones in terms of video and audio playback.

According to Apple, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus offer an additional two hours and one hour of usage, respectively. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are claimed to deliver four hours more video playback compared to their predecessors