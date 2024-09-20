Xiaomi Mix Flip — Xiaomi's first clamshell foldable phone — will soon be available globally. Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, on Thursday, officially confirmed the entry of the handset to markets outside China. The Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in China in July alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. The Mix Flip boasts a 4.01-inch external display and runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It carries a 4,780mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to take on similar flip-style foldable smartphones from Samsung and Motorola.

Lei Jun, Chief Executive Officer of Xiaomi on X (formerly Twitter) announced that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be launched in the global market in September. The exact launch date is not specified yet, but more details about the release will presumably be revealed next week during the Xiaomi 14T series launch event.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is anticipated to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in global markets. It is said to cost BGN 2,600 (roughly Rs. 1,20,800) in Europe.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Specifications

Price of the Xiaomi Mix Flip starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in China. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options are priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,800) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,000), respectively.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS and sports a 6.86-inch 1.5K AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is a 4.01-inch 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) AMOLED panel. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Flip has a Leica-backed dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV60A40 sensor. It has a 32-megapixel OV32B sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip houses a 4,780mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.