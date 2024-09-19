Technology News
English Edition
iPhone 16 Series Reportedly Easier to Repair Than Previous Generations Due to Three Key Changes

Apple has reportedly added a new adhesive design to attach the battery in iPhone 16 series.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Adhesive used in older generation iPhone devices was harder to remove making the repair process difficult

  • The LiDAR scanner for FaceID is said to be repairable as well
  • Repair Assistant with iOS 18 will let users calibrate third-party parts
  • Apple will also let users pick used parts to replace damaged parts
iPhone 16 series might be easier to repair compared to the previous generation of Apple smartphones, according to a report. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched the series comprising the base model, the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at the “It's Glowtime” event earlier this month. While the company mentioned the new hardware upgrades, it did not highlight the behind-the-scenes changes it implemented to make the devices easier to repair. However, there are three ways Apple has made the iPhone 16 series the easiest to repair in the company's history.

iPhone 16 Series Might Be Easier to Repair

There are several reasons why repairing an iPhone from third-party repair shops or at home was unfeasible earlier. The company had a strict policy when it came to part replacement, making it necessary to order them directly from Apple. Further, the battery was stuck to the enclosure using an adhesive which was very difficult to remove.

However, an Engadget report claims the adhesive issue now does not exist as the tech giant has changed its adhesive design to use a material that comes off when a low voltage electrical current is run through it. Repair professionals can bring the battery out of the enclosure by just using a 9V battery (common batteries available at retailers and used for various appliances).

Another improvement is reportedly coming to the iPhone 16 series' Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanner, which is used for the FaceID. It was previously not possible to repair outside of Apple service centres due to the security concerns associated with manipulating the system. But now, the new TrueDepth camera can reportedly be swapped from one unit to another without any issues.

The third change is also significant. Apple has introduced the Repair Assistant with iOS 18, which solves part pairing issues. As mentioned above, part pairing was difficult because of Apple's strict policy. However, the company is now allowing users to configure and calibrate new and used parts directly on the device.

Together, these changes now might make it easier for experienced users to fix minor issues and replace parts at home, while others can get them fixed at a third-party store.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Series, iPhone, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
EU Antitrust Regulators to Spell Out How Apple Must Open Up to Rivals to Abide by Digital Markets Act

