Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • DJI Neo Drone With 4K Video Support, 135 Gram Weight, AI Subject Tracking Launched: Specifications, Price

DJI Neo Drone With 4K Video Support, 135 Gram Weight, AI Subject Tracking Launched: Specifications, Price

DJI says Neo is its lightest and most compact drone to date, weighing just 135g.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 18:19 IST
DJI Neo Drone With 4K Video Support, 135 Gram Weight, AI Subject Tracking Launched: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: DJI

DJI Neo is already available for purchase on the brand website and retail stores

Highlights
  • DJI Neo drone weighs 135g and has a flight time of up to 8 minutes
  • It can be paired with DJI Fly app, RC Motion and other remote controllers
  • The drone can fly up to a distance of 50 metres when connected via Wi-Fi
Advertisement

DJI Neo was launched on Thursday as the company's lightest and most compact drone to date. It boasts capabilities such as subject tracking powered by artificial intelligence (AI), QuickShots, 4K ultra-stabilised video recording and remote-less operation via smartphone pairing. The company also announced an assortment of useful accessories that aid in video recording purposes. This development builds upon speculation that DJI could launch another drone, the Air 3S before the end of the year.

DJI Neo Price

DJI Neo is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 19,000). The company is also bundling accessories with the drone, selling it as a “DJI Neo Fly More Combo” which costs EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

It is available for purchase from the official DJI online store along with authorised retail partners, with shipping already having commenced.

DJI Neo Specifications

DJI Neo is equipped with a 1/2-inch image sensor that can capture 12-megapixel still photos. It is also capable of recording ultra-stabilised videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). The company claims it will automatically return to the user's palm once the recording is completed.

The Neo is DJI's lightest and most compact drone to date, weighing just 135g. Leveraging algorithms, the drone uses AI tracking to follow the subject and keep them in focus, even during activities such as cycling, skateboarding or hiking. Drone pilots can take advantage of the QuickShots feature to capture footage with six different fly patterns: Boomerang, Circle, Dronie, Helix, Rocket, and Spotlight.

This drone can be operated without a remote control. However, the company claims that it can also be paired with the DJI Fly app, remote controllers, RC Motion, DJI Goggles and even voice commands for better flight and camera control. Users can make use of virtual joysticks via the DJI Fly app up to a distance of 50 metres when connected via Wi-Fi.

Alternatively, pairing it with the DJI RC-N3 remote controller increases its recording distance to 10km. It can also be coupled with DJI Goggles 3, RC Motion 3, or FPV Remote Controller 3. DJI says its drone is capable of handling high speed, a lot of manoeuvres, and up to level-4 wind conditions. It is claimed to have a flight time of up to 18 minutes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: DJI Neo, DJI Neo price, DJI Neo specifications, DJI Neo launch, DJI drone, DJI Drone Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Leaked Render Suggests Slimmer Chassis, Other Features
AlgoBharat Initiates Second Edition of ‘Road to Impact’ Initiative in India
DJI Neo Drone With 4K Video Support, 135 Gram Weight, AI Subject Tracking Launched: Specifications, Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  3. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for These Useful Features
  4. HMD Fusion Unveiled With Unique Interchangeable Covers
  5. DJI Neo Launched as the Company's Smallest and Most Compact Drone
  6. Nothing Teases New Product; Could Be the Rumoured Nothing Ear Open
  7. Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, New IdeaPads With Snapdragon X Plus SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. AlgoBharat Initiates Second Edition of ‘Road to Impact’ Initiative in India
  2. DJI Neo Drone With 4K Video Support, 135 Gram Weight, AI Subject Tracking Launched: Specifications, Price
  3. Nothing Teases New Product; Could Be the Rumoured Nothing Ear Open
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Leaked Render Suggests Slimmer Chassis, Other Features
  5. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for Precise Device Tracking, Improved Security
  6. Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5X Debut With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset
  7. NASA Invites Digital Content Creators to Experience the Europa Clipper Mission Launch
  8. Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor
  9. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date Set for September 12; Design, Key Features Revealed
  10. Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »