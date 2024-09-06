DJI Neo was launched on Thursday as the company's lightest and most compact drone to date. It boasts capabilities such as subject tracking powered by artificial intelligence (AI), QuickShots, 4K ultra-stabilised video recording and remote-less operation via smartphone pairing. The company also announced an assortment of useful accessories that aid in video recording purposes. This development builds upon speculation that DJI could launch another drone, the Air 3S before the end of the year.

DJI Neo Price

DJI Neo is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 19,000). The company is also bundling accessories with the drone, selling it as a “DJI Neo Fly More Combo” which costs EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 33,000).

It is available for purchase from the official DJI online store along with authorised retail partners, with shipping already having commenced.

DJI Neo Specifications

DJI Neo is equipped with a 1/2-inch image sensor that can capture 12-megapixel still photos. It is also capable of recording ultra-stabilised videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). The company claims it will automatically return to the user's palm once the recording is completed.

The Neo is DJI's lightest and most compact drone to date, weighing just 135g. Leveraging algorithms, the drone uses AI tracking to follow the subject and keep them in focus, even during activities such as cycling, skateboarding or hiking. Drone pilots can take advantage of the QuickShots feature to capture footage with six different fly patterns: Boomerang, Circle, Dronie, Helix, Rocket, and Spotlight.

This drone can be operated without a remote control. However, the company claims that it can also be paired with the DJI Fly app, remote controllers, RC Motion, DJI Goggles and even voice commands for better flight and camera control. Users can make use of virtual joysticks via the DJI Fly app up to a distance of 50 metres when connected via Wi-Fi.

Alternatively, pairing it with the DJI RC-N3 remote controller increases its recording distance to 10km. It can also be coupled with DJI Goggles 3, RC Motion 3, or FPV Remote Controller 3. DJI says its drone is capable of handling high speed, a lot of manoeuvres, and up to level-4 wind conditions. It is claimed to have a flight time of up to 18 minutes.