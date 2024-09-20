Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a new rear camera layout.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2024 10:02 IST
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series available for purchase at Apple Saket and Apple BKC

Highlights
  • iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus is equipped with Apple A18 SoC
  • The iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by Apple A18 Pro chipset
  • All iPhone 16 models come with a new Camera Control button
Advertisement

Apple's brand new iPhone 16 lineup, which was announced on September 10, is now available for purchase in India. The lineup includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max with new buttons, slightly updated design, and improved hardware. Sales for the new iPhone models began as early as 8:00am IST at Apple Saket and Apple BKC in India, along with other authorised retail stores. The phones were available for pre-order in India since September 13. 

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 16 starts at Rs. 79,900 in India for the base variant with 128GB storage, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus is available from Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB variant. Both devices are also available in 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The iPhone 16 lineup is available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,19,900, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB option. The phones can also be purchased with 512GB, and 1TB storage. The Pro models are available in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colours. 

iphone 16 plus pro max india iPhone16 Apple

iPhone 16 lineup displayed at Apple Saket

 

If you purchase the new iPhone 16 lineup from the Apple Store, you can avail of an instant Rs. 5,000 discount on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Apple is also offering 3 or 6 months no cost EMI on purchases and up to Rs. 67,500 if you exchange your older phone. 

Apart from Apple's official online store, the new iPhone 16 models will also be available for purchase across authorised stores, e-commerce websites, and at Apple Saket and Apple BKC. 

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Features

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus now come with an Action button and an all new Camera Control button. They also get the new Apple A18 SoC and a redesigned dual rear camera setup that enables Spatial capture. The phones run iOS 18 out-of-the-box, and are slated to get Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18 update.

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display with improved Ceramic Shield protection and 2,000nits peak brightness, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus gets a larger 6.7-inch display. Both phones still offer only a 60Hz OLED panel though. You get a 48-megapixel main rear camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that now enables macro photography. There's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera up front for selfies. 

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Features

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max now come with larger displays and slimmer bezels. The Pro gets a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pro Max features a 6.9-inch. Both phones use a Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000nits brightness. The phones are powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset and run iOS 18 out-of-the-box.

The iPhone 16 Pro models get a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a new 48-megapixel ultrawise camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto 'tetraprism' periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. There's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front. They also support 4K 120fps recording now. 

All iPhone 16 models now come with the Action button and a new Camera Control button, which offers easy controls for the camera. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 16, Apple iPhone 16 Plus, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, iphone 16 price in india, iPhone 16 Plus Price in India, iPhone 16 Pro Price in India, iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
OTT Releases This Week: Agatha All Along, The Penguin, and More

Related Stories

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  2. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ to Debut Next Week, Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek SoC
  3. Asus Starts Pre-Orders for Zenbook S14, ExpertBook P5405 Debuts in India
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  6. Oppo Find X8 Series Said to Offer These iPhone 16 Pro Features
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  2. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating, AMOLED Display, Long Battery Life Launched
  3. iPhone 16 Series Reportedly Easier to Repair Than Previous Generations Due to Three Key Changes
  4. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let Users Pick Default Chat Theme From Multiple Design Styles
  5. Vivo X200 Camera’s 10X Zoom Capabilities Teased Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  6. YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out 'Pause Ads' Widely After Strong Advertiser Response
  7. EU Antitrust Regulators to Spell Out How Apple Must Open Up to Rivals to Abide by Digital Markets Act
  8. Redmi Watch 5 Lite India Launch Date Revealed; Teased to Feature 1.96-Inch AMOLED Display
  9. Nintendo, Pokémon Company Sue 'Palworld' Maker Pocketpair for Patent Infringement
  10. Alibaba Accelerates AI Push by Releasing New Open-Source Models, Text-to-Video AI Technology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »