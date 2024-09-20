Apple's brand new iPhone 16 lineup, which was announced on September 10, is now available for purchase in India. The lineup includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max with new buttons, slightly updated design, and improved hardware. Sales for the new iPhone models began as early as 8:00am IST at Apple Saket and Apple BKC in India, along with other authorised retail stores. The phones were available for pre-order in India since September 13.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 16 starts at Rs. 79,900 in India for the base variant with 128GB storage, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus is available from Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB variant. Both devices are also available in 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The iPhone 16 lineup is available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,19,900, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB option. The phones can also be purchased with 512GB, and 1TB storage. The Pro models are available in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colours.

iPhone 16 lineup displayed at Apple Saket

If you purchase the new iPhone 16 lineup from the Apple Store, you can avail of an instant Rs. 5,000 discount on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Apple is also offering 3 or 6 months no cost EMI on purchases and up to Rs. 67,500 if you exchange your older phone.

Apart from Apple's official online store, the new iPhone 16 models will also be available for purchase across authorised stores, e-commerce websites, and at Apple Saket and Apple BKC.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Features

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus now come with an Action button and an all new Camera Control button. They also get the new Apple A18 SoC and a redesigned dual rear camera setup that enables Spatial capture. The phones run iOS 18 out-of-the-box, and are slated to get Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18 update.

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display with improved Ceramic Shield protection and 2,000nits peak brightness, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus gets a larger 6.7-inch display. Both phones still offer only a 60Hz OLED panel though. You get a 48-megapixel main rear camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera that now enables macro photography. There's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera up front for selfies.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Features

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max now come with larger displays and slimmer bezels. The Pro gets a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pro Max features a 6.9-inch. Both phones use a Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000nits brightness. The phones are powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset and run iOS 18 out-of-the-box.

The iPhone 16 Pro models get a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a new 48-megapixel ultrawise camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto 'tetraprism' periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. There's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front. They also support 4K 120fps recording now.

All iPhone 16 models now come with the Action button and a new Camera Control button, which offers easy controls for the camera.