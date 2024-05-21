Technology News
CP PLUS Unveils Innovative Solar-Powered 4G Cameras For Dependable Remote Surveillance

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 21 May 2024 19:27 IST
CP PLUS, a renowned name in security solutions, has introduced a game-changing range of Solar-Powered AI-enabled 4G Cameras. These cutting-edge cameras, harnessing solar energy, artificial intelligence, and 4G connectivity, offer unparalleled security for both residential and commercial locations.

Embracing Smart Technology in India

As India rapidly adopts smart technologies, CP PLUS is dedicated to making these innovations accessible and effective for everyone. Their latest camera series reflects this commitment, offering a powerful solution that meets the market's growing security needs.

Cutting the Cord with 4G Connectivity

One of the standout features of these cameras is their support for 4G SIM cards. This means they don't rely on wires or Wi-Fi, making them perfect for remote locations. Users can enjoy reliable, stand-alone surveillance without worrying about connectivity issues.

Key Features You Should Know

Solar-Powered 4MP PT Camera with 7W Solar Panel: Harnesses solar energy for continuous operation, eliminating the need for external power sources. This not only reduces environmental impact but also provides a reliable solution, alleviating concerns about power outages or high electricity bills.

4G LTE Support: This offers seamless connectivity for real-time monitoring from anywhere in the world. This global reach ensures that you can always keep an eye on your property.

18,000mAH Battery: Ensures uninterrupted surveillance with a robust, in-built battery.

Full-Colour Camera: Delivers clear, full-colour video even in low light conditions, using spotlights to illuminate dark areas.

Human Body Detection: Swiftly detects human movements and sends real-time alerts, significantly reducing false alarms. This advanced AI feature enhances your security, giving you peace of mind.

Motion Tracking: Automatically follows movement within the video frame, keeping an eye on potential threats.

In-built PIR Sensor: Detects motion and sends real-time alerts, enhancing security.

256GB SD Card Support: Provides ample storage space for recorded footage.

In-built Siren: Acts as a warning by sounding an alarm in response to suspicious activity.

Leading the Way in Security Innovation

With these new solar-powered cameras, CP PLUS continues to lead the way in security innovation. They are committed to providing advanced, eco-friendly, and highly effective security solutions for their customers worldwide.

Advancing Security in India

CP PLUS has been a driving force in propelling security technology in India. Their forward-thinking approach and commitment to integrating new technologies have also benefited businesses and homeowners. CP PLUS redefines the security industry's benchmarks from AI-enabled cameras to sustainable solar-powered systems.

Ideal for Various Applications

These Solar-Powered 4G Cameras are versatile, catering to a wide range of applications. Whether securing residential properties and commercial buildings or monitoring remote locations, they offer a wide-ranging solution that blends sustainability, convenience, and top-tier security.

With the launch of these cameras, CP PLUS reaffirms its commitment to providing innovative security solutions that meet the market's evolving needs.

