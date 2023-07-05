Technology News
  • Home
  • Chandrayaan
  • Chandrayaan 3 Spacecraft Integrated With Launch Vehicle, Announces ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Integrated With Launch Vehicle, Announces ISRO

Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon, was launched on July 22, 2019, from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota.

By ANI | Updated: 5 July 2023 20:42 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Integrated With Launch Vehicle, Announces ISRO

Photo Credit: ISRO

The encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3, tweeted ISRO

Highlights
  • We will be able to do a soft landing on the moon, announced ISRO
  • Chandrayaan-3 to launch between July 13 and July 19
  • Chandrayaan-2 failed after the Vikram lunar lander crashed on the Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday integrated the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 with the launch vehicle — LVM3 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

"Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3," tweeted ISRO.

The space agency's chairman S Somnath last month told ANI that they are planning for the launch day of its third lunar mission between July 13 and July 19.

"We will be able to do a soft landing on the moon. The launch day is July 13, it can go upto July 19," Somnath had said.

Earlier in October last year, the ISRO chairman said that it is likely to launch its Chandrayan-3 mission in June 2023.

Addressing a press conference, Somanath had said that mission Chandrayaan-3 is almost ready to be launched in June 2023.

"Chandrayaan-3 is almost ready. Final integration and testing are almost complete. Still, some more tests are pending, so we want to do it a little later. There were two slots available one in February and another in June. We would like to take June (2023) slot for the launch," he had said.

Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon, was launched on July 22, 2019, from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota. But the mission failed after the Vikram lunar lander crashed on the Moon during the early hours of September 6.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Data Protection Bill's Draft Approved by Centre, Rs. 250 Crore Penalty Proposed on Violations

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Integrated With Launch Vehicle, Announces ISRO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC Launched in India At This Price
  3. Nothing Phone 2 First Look Image Shows Updated Glyph Design: See Here
  4. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped: See Here
  6. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Specifications Officially Confirmed: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Review: Nord a Bad Deal
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 With Dimensity 9000 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  10. iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Integrated With Launch Vehicle, Announces ISRO
  2. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 7 Launch
  3. Data Protection Bill's Draft Approved by Centre, Rs. 250 Crore Penalty Proposed on Violations
  4. TikTok's Livestreamed Marketplace Emerges as Threat to Amazon, Expected to Hit $20 Billion in Value
  5. UK Could Soon Legalise Freezing, Seizure of Crypto Assets Linked to Criminal Activities: Report
  6. Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  7. Italy Begins Audit of Meta in Tax Case That Could Cost Facebook Parent $925 Million
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 5,000mAH Battery Launched in India: Details
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 10 Launch
  10. Red Magic 8S Pro+, Red Magic 8S Pro With Up to 24GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.