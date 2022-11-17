Technology News
Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes

The blockchain-powered digitisation is expected to allow courts and involved parties to access commercial judgments instantly.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 13:08 IST
Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes

Photo Credit: Unsplash

ADGM, or the Abu Dhabi Global Market was established as a business hub in UAE’s capital

Highlights
  • Abu Dhabi aims to become a global crypto hub
  • Abu Dhabi is now expanding use cases of the blockchain technology
  • Abu Dhabi to make judiciary more transparent, cost-saving via blockchain

Several parts of the world, at this point, are studying the blockchain technology in order to harness its potential across industries. In a latest development, the lawmakers in Abu Dhabi have decided to use the blockchain technology to make commercial judicial processes more efficient. The blockchain-powered digitisation is expected to allow courts and involved parties to access commercial judgments instantly, that would simplify and ease judicial processes for international trade and commerce.

“The blockchain solution will result in substantial time and cost savings for parties in the enforcement of their commercial judgments. Secure, immutable judgments will be immediately available to parties and enforcing courts, via ADGM's website, an API or directly on the blockchain for member courts,” an official statement on the development said.

The technology is being adopted by the ADGM Courts, that is an independent authority responsible for adjudicating civil and commercial disputes in Abu Dhabi.

ADGM, or the Abu Dhabi Global Market was established as a business hub on Al Maryah Island in between 2013-2015 and it plans to become the centre of crypto activities in Abu Dhabi.

“This trailblazing introduction of blockchain technology for commercial courts underscores ADGM and ADGM Courts' reputation as leaders in the digitisation of justice,” Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and CEO of ADGM Courts said, commenting on the development.

The blockchain tech seems to be catching the eye of law enforcement organisations around the world.

Earlier in October, the police unit of India's Firozabad district launched a new complaint forum built on the Polygon blockchain to enable locals to lodge complaints with the law enforcement in an unchangeable format.

“Grievances can be lodged at any place and will land in concerned stations to which the grievances prevail. Once a grievance is registered, system generates a unique token number and auto generates acknowledgement through SMS and email. There is ease of registration of grievance and faster settlement after revamp,” the Firozabad police had said at the time.

Even in Brazil, the law enforcement authorities unveiled a special blockchain network aiming to combat corruption in public expenses by tracking them efficiently.

Cryptocurrency, Abu Dhabi, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
