Several parts of the world, at this point, are studying the blockchain technology in order to harness its potential across industries. In a latest development, the lawmakers in Abu Dhabi have decided to use the blockchain technology to make commercial judicial processes more efficient. The blockchain-powered digitisation is expected to allow courts and involved parties to access commercial judgments instantly, that would simplify and ease judicial processes for international trade and commerce.

“The blockchain solution will result in substantial time and cost savings for parties in the enforcement of their commercial judgments. Secure, immutable judgments will be immediately available to parties and enforcing courts, via ADGM's website, an API or directly on the blockchain for member courts,” an official statement on the development said.

The technology is being adopted by the ADGM Courts, that is an independent authority responsible for adjudicating civil and commercial disputes in Abu Dhabi.

ADGM, or the Abu Dhabi Global Market was established as a business hub on Al Maryah Island in between 2013-2015 and it plans to become the centre of crypto activities in Abu Dhabi.

“This trailblazing introduction of blockchain technology for commercial courts underscores ADGM and ADGM Courts' reputation as leaders in the digitisation of justice,” Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and CEO of ADGM Courts said, commenting on the development.

The blockchain tech seems to be catching the eye of law enforcement organisations around the world.

Earlier in October, the police unit of India's Firozabad district launched a new complaint forum built on the Polygon blockchain to enable locals to lodge complaints with the law enforcement in an unchangeable format.

“Grievances can be lodged at any place and will land in concerned stations to which the grievances prevail. Once a grievance is registered, system generates a unique token number and auto generates acknowledgement through SMS and email. There is ease of registration of grievance and faster settlement after revamp,” the Firozabad police had said at the time.

Even in Brazil, the law enforcement authorities unveiled a special blockchain network aiming to combat corruption in public expenses by tracking them efficiently.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.