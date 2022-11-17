Technology News
Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details

Qualcomm unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC during its Snapdragon Summit 2022 on Wednesday.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 13:05 IST
Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Motorola

Moto X40 is tipped to feature OLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate

  • Moto X40 doesn't have a launch date yet
  • It is tipped to come with 68W charging support
  • Moto X40 could succeed Moto Edge X30

Moto X40 is expected to go official in China soon. Before its formal debut, Motorola has teased the processor of the upcoming handset via Weibo. Moto X40 will be among the first smartphones in China to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Qualcomm on Wednesday unveiled the new SoC as a successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Moto X40 is also rumoured to come with an OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It could pack 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and support 68W fast charging. The Moto X40 could succeed the Moto Edge X30 that debuted in China last year.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, revealed via Weibo revealed that the upcoming Moto X40 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Moto X series device will be among the first smartphones in China to feature the new Snapdragon SoC that was announced by Qualcomm at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit on Wednesday. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is a 4nm SoC, that has an Arm Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores with a peak speed of 2.8GHz and three Cortex-A510 cores capped at 2.0GHz.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC offers real-time raytracing for gaming and supports INT4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The new mobile platform can work with image sensors like the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3, and sensors supporting Sony's new HDR format. It features enhanced AI capabilities and Cognitive ISP as well.

Besides Motorola, Oppo has also confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered device soon. Oppo's upcoming Find X phone, rumoured to be the Oppo Find X6 series, will pack the new chip. Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQoo, and Vivo are also expected to announce phones powered by the new chip by the end of this year.

The new flagship Motorola phone was recently spotted on TENAA. The listing suggested a few specifications including a hole-punch cutout on display, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, and 68W fast charging on the upcoming device. The Moto X40 is expected to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB as well as 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The battery capacity of the smartphone is expected to be in between 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
