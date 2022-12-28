Technology News
Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital

Noida and Nagpur saw the highest percentage of spending via Paytm on micro-sellers or street side vendors.

By ANI | Updated: 28 December 2022 18:12 IST
During online Diwali sale season, the highest amount spent by a single user was Rs. 2.8 lakh

Highlights
  • Paytm said one user had made transactions in 106 cities across 20 states
  • Tamil Nadu's Katpadi is the fastest-growing city for digital payments
  • Amritsar saw the highest spending on health and grooming through Paytm

One97 Communications (OCL), which owns Paytm, on Wednesday announced the release of Paytm 2022 Recap, highlighting the interesting trends of transactions made through Paytm in the last year.

Paytm UPI is one of the most preferred payment methods for Indians, with its superfast and secure payments. Users can also check their individual payments journey with Paytm in 2022 through paytm.com/recap, the leading payments and financial services company said.

The company's report showed that Delhi-National Capital Region emerged as India's digital payments capital whereas Tamil Nadu's Katpadi is the fastest-growing city for digital payments with 7X growth in 2022. Chennai and Trichy in Tamil Nadu have the highest percentage of offline payments on food and beverages while Amritsar saw the highest spending on health and grooming through Paytm.

Noida and Nagpur saw the highest percentage of spending via Paytm on micro-sellers or street side vendors. Paytm's market in the Northeast also saw huge growth. The fastest-growing cities in the Northeast for unified payments interface (UPI) transactions are — Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh, South Sikkim and Ranipool, and Assam's Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kamrup.

The company said one user had made transactions in 106 cities across 20 states. Another user booked flights between Mumbai and Delhi 358 times using the Paytm app.

An intriguing observation is that the maximum number of payments have been done at 7.23 pm with Wednesday emerging as the busiest day in the week for digital transactions. Two of the most common names among Paytm's users are Rahul and Pooja. The company helped its users avoid 1,618,796,629 trips to ATMs. The company said it was taking digital payments far and wide, driving financial inclusion with two out of three of its new users coming from smaller cities and towns.

Paytm continues to strengthen its leadership in offline payments with more than 5.5 million merchants now paying subscriptions for payment devices, the fintech firm said, adding that Paytm Soundbox is the sound of merchant transactions in India, with a new merchant and their customers being greeted by its melody every six seconds.

With Paytm UPI, the company enables seamless and superfast money transfers. One user referred more than 1,300 of his friends and family to Paytm last year and earned over Rs. 1 lakh.

Engaging observations have been seen in merchant transactions with Rs. 20 being the most common amount paid on Paytm merchant quick responses (QRs). Varanasi has seen 213 percent growth in offline QR transactions, Paytm said.

Festivals have also been swept by the digital payments wave. During the online Diwali sale season, the highest amount spent by a single user was Rs. 2.8 lakh. Another festival that saw a high volume of Paytm UPI transactions is Rakhi, with Rs. 1,100 being the favourite 'shagan'.

Paytm spokesperson said, "As the pioneer of QR and mobile-based payments in India, we continue to see widespread love for the most trusted payments app — Paytm. Over the last year, we have seen greater adoption amongst consumers and merchants, leading to some interesting trends with Paytm UPI leading the way. With the trust bestowed upon us by our users, we remain focused on driving financial inclusion in India."

