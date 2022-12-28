Poco C50 India launch could happen very soon. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to confirm the official launch date, but a new report suggests that the Poco C50 will go official in India on January 3. It is likely to arrive in the budget price segment. Separately, the upcoming Poco C50 smartphone has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website with the model number 220733SPI and with code name 'snow'. The Poco C50 is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+ and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

A report by 91Mobiles has suggested the India launch date of the Poco C50. According to the report, the handset will be launched in the country on January 3.

Separately, a report by Gizchina shows screenshots from Google Play Console that lists the Poco C50. The listing suggests model number 220733SPI and code name snow. This codename is allegedly associated with the Redmi A1+. Based on this, it is speculated that Poco C50 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+

The Poco C50 and Redmi A1+ will have identical specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded device. The Redmi A1+ was launched in India in October with a starting price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Redmi A1+ has a water-drop style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It is offered in three distinct colour options and sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x700 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Android 12 and has an AI-backed 8-megapixel dual camera setup at the back. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Redmi A1+ comes in two RAM and storage configurations with a maximum inbuilt storage of 32GB.

