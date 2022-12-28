Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing

Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing

Poco C50 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 18:15 IST
Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Poco C50 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+ (above)

Highlights
  • Poco C50 is allegedly code named snow
  • Redmi A1+ price starts at Rs. 6,999
  • Poco C50 may be internally known as 220733SPI

Poco C50 India launch could happen very soon. The Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to confirm the official launch date, but a new report suggests that the Poco C50 will go official in India on January 3. It is likely to arrive in the budget price segment. Separately, the upcoming Poco C50 smartphone has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console website with the model number 220733SPI and with code name 'snow'. The Poco C50 is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+ and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

A report by 91Mobiles has suggested the India launch date of the Poco C50. According to the report, the handset will be launched in the country on January 3.

Separately, a report by Gizchina shows screenshots from Google Play Console that lists the Poco C50. The listing suggests model number 220733SPI and code name snow. This codename is allegedly associated with the Redmi A1+. Based on this, it is speculated that Poco C50 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+

The Poco C50 and Redmi A1+ will have identical specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded device. The Redmi A1+ was launched in India in October with a starting price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Redmi A1+ has a water-drop style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It is offered in three distinct colour options and sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x700 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Android 12 and has an AI-backed 8-megapixel dual camera setup at the back. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Redmi A1+ comes in two RAM and storage configurations with a maximum inbuilt storage of 32GB.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C50, Poco C50 Specifications, Poco, Redmi A1 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  6. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  7. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  8. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  10. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  2. Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  3. Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
  4. Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital
  5. Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
  6. Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
  7. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Receives Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
  9. Vivo X Fold 2 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Could Launch in First Half of 2023
  10. China Pushes CBDC as ‘Good Luck’ Gifts Ahead of New Year Celebrations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.