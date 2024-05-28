Technology News

Argentina Authorities Discuss Bitcoin Adoption Strategy, Experience With Counterparts From El Salvador

El Salvador was the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2024 19:45 IST
Argentina Authorities Discuss Bitcoin Adoption Strategy, Experience With Counterparts From El Salvador

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

El Salvador and Argentina, both have received anti-Bitcoin warnings from the IMF

Highlights
  • Argentina is undergoing financial crisis
  • El Salvador holds BTC worth $393 million in treasury
  • IMF has asked El Salvador to change its pro-Bitcoin stance
Advertisement

Argentinean officials are in dialogue with their counterparts from El Salvador to gain a deeper understanding on strategies and experiences in adopting Bitcoin. Last week, senior leadership of the Argentinian National Securities Commission (CNV) met with El Salvador's National Digital Assets Commission (CNAD) to assess the impact of adopting Bitcoin on the economy over the past few years. El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar in September 2021.

Argentina Could be Planning to Capitalise on the Growing Value of Bitcoin

As part of their meeting with CNAD's Juan Reyes, Argentina's Roberto Silva and Patricia Boedo noted that the crypto ecosystem has seen a global expansion in the last few years. The meeting saw officials from both the nations exchange ideas and concepts around the use of Bitcoin, the world's most widely used cryptocurrency.

“El Salvador has emerged as one of the leading countries in the use of Bitcoin. We want to strengthen ties with the Republic of El Salvador and therefore, we are going to explore the possibility of signing collaboration agreements with them,” Silva, the President of the Argentinian National Securities Commission said in a released notice.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately $640 billion, Argentina is one of the largest economies in Latin America, as per WorldBank. However, a recent Reuters report states that in March this year, the Argentinian economy recorded a year-on-year drop of 8.4 percent.

From consumer spending to sales numbers, several parameters of Argentina's economy are reported strained under market pressure. In addition, Argentina is also ridden with debt and reportedly owes $45 million (roughly Rs. 370 crore) to the International Monetary Fund.

This economic instability, along with the reliance on the US dollar, which has seen ups and downs in recent months because of interest rate hikes, could be some of the reasons why the country is now looking to Bitcoin.

“It seems essential to me to continue strengthening ties with a Republic that is a pioneer in the subject, and that has vast experience in the subject,” Patricia Boedo, Vice President of Argentina's CNV noted.

Argentina previously signed a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreeing to discourage the use of cryptocurrencies in prevention of money laundering and informality. This deal finalised in March 2022, was extended to Argentina by the IMF after the debt-ridden nation asked for restructuring of its debt repayment plan.

El Salvador's Experience with Bitcoin

Under President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador claims it has made notable strides in the Bitcoin ecosystem. From harnessing renewable energy resources to fuel Bitcoin mining to approving the Bitcoin Bonds Bill, El Salvador has stuck with its commitment to use BTC as a payment and financial tool.

In April 2023, El Salvador had reportedly recorded a 17.8 percent drop in BTC-based remittances. As of May 14, the Salvadoran treasury reportedly held 5,748 BTC tokens amounting to over $393 million (roughly Rs. 3,272 crore).

In April this year, the IMF instructed El Salvador to change its policies around Bitcoin in order to receive aid worth $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 11,645 crore) that it needs to expedite public debt payments and other financial obligations. El Salvador did not address the issue publicly, but continues to show support for the cryptocurrency.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, El Salvador, Crypto, Argentina, Bitcoin Adoption
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased

Related Stories

Argentina Authorities Discuss Bitcoin Adoption Strategy, Experience With Counterparts From El Salvador
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Camera Improvements With This Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  5. Panchayat Season 3 Review: Still Entertaining
  6. Amazon Listing Reveals Honor's Gift Bundle for Magic 6 Pro
  7. Honor 200 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch X Could Launch Soon, Compete With This Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Argentina Authorities Discuss Bitcoin Adoption Strategy, Experience With Counterparts From El Salvador
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Design, Colourways Revealed; Confirmed to Launch Soon
  3. Moto G04s Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of May 30 Launch
  4. OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  5. Nothing Phone 2a May Launch in New Red, Yellow Colourways on May 29
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With Exynos 1380 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  10. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Could Witness Over 9 Million Shipments: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »