OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased

OnePlus 12 could soon arrive in a new colour option in India. The company shared a post across its social media accounts on Tuesday, highlighting the development. This will make it the third colourway for the smartphone, with Flowy Emerald and Silky Black already introduced at the time of launch in January. The company has not shared the launch date but it is expected to arrive soon. Notably, the handset is not expected to arrive with any other hardware or software changes.

OnePlus 12 new colour option

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), OnePlus India teased a new colour option for the OnePlus 12. The Chinese smartphone maker shared a zoomed-in picture of the new colourway of the OnePlus 12 and asked people to guess the colour. The image showcased a metallic silver colour with a shimmery finish for the camera module.

Some people guessed “Glacial White” in the comment section, which could be the official moniker as well. Earlier this month, an Android Authority report found the mention of Glacial White within the codes of Oxygen OS v14.0.0.608 update. Notably, the OnePlus 12 launched in Glacial White colour option exclusive in China but was not available in other markets. It appears the company is now introducing it to India and might debut it in international markets too.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone sports a triple rear setup in a circular module. The primary shooter is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor. It also comprises a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

On connectivity, the OnePlus 12 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. The smartphone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery along with a 100W SuperVOOC wired charger. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.