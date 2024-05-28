Technology News

OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased

The company teased the OnePlus 12 in a silver finish.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2024 19:07 IST
OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 launched in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options

Highlights
  • The new OnePlus 12 colourway is said to be called Glacial White
  • The phone runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box
  • OnePlus 12 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
Advertisement

OnePlus 12 could soon arrive in a new colour option in India. The company shared a post across its social media accounts on Tuesday, highlighting the development. This will make it the third colourway for the smartphone, with Flowy Emerald and Silky Black already introduced at the time of launch in January. The company has not shared the launch date but it is expected to arrive soon. Notably, the handset is not expected to arrive with any other hardware or software changes.

OnePlus 12 new colour option

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), OnePlus India teased a new colour option for the OnePlus 12. The Chinese smartphone maker shared a zoomed-in picture of the new colourway of the OnePlus 12 and asked people to guess the colour. The image showcased a metallic silver colour with a shimmery finish for the camera module.

Some people guessed “Glacial White” in the comment section, which could be the official moniker as well. Earlier this month, an Android Authority report found the mention of Glacial White within the codes of Oxygen OS v14.0.0.608 update. Notably, the OnePlus 12 launched in Glacial White colour option exclusive in China but was not available in other markets. It appears the company is now introducing it to India and might debut it in international markets too.

OnePlus 12 specifications

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone sports a triple rear setup in a circular module. The primary shooter is a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor. It also comprises a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

On connectivity, the OnePlus 12 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. The smartphone is backed by a 5,400mAh battery along with a 100W SuperVOOC wired charger. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus, OnePlus 12 specifications
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With Exynos 1380 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Argentina Authorities Discuss Bitcoin Adoption Strategy, Experience With Counterparts From El Salvador

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Camera Improvements With This Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch X Could Launch Soon, Compete With This Apple Watch
  4. Amazon Listing Reveals Honor's Gift Bundle for Magic 6 Pro
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched: See Price
  6. Honor 200 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: See Price
  7. Panchayat Season 3 Review: Still Entertaining
#Latest Stories
  1. Argentina Authorities Discuss Bitcoin Adoption Strategy, Experience With Counterparts From El Salvador
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Design, Colourways Revealed; Confirmed to Launch Soon
  3. Moto G04s Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of May 30 Launch
  4. OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  5. Nothing Phone 2a May Launch in New Red, Yellow Colourways on May 29
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With Exynos 1380 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  10. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Could Witness Over 9 Million Shipments: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »