Technology News

Meta, Ripple, Kraken Join Coinbase’s ‘Tech Against Scam’ Awareness Initiative: Details

Multiple tech mammoths including Meta, Ripple, Kraken, and Tinder-parent Match Group have joined hands with Coinbase to form a coalition against online crimes plaguing the industry worldwide.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2024 12:30 IST
Meta, Ripple, Kraken Join Coinbase’s ‘Tech Against Scam’ Awareness Initiative: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The financial loss due to scams now reportedly amounts to a staggering $1.026 trillion

Highlights
  • Coinbase, based in the US, is one of world’s largest crypto exchanges
  • Meta, Kraken, Ripple, other members of the initiative have not commented
  • Coinbase’s initiative is to impart online literacy for Web2, Web3 users
Advertisement

Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, has decided to launch an educational and awareness initiative for technology users from around the world. Named ‘Tech Against Scam', this initiative aims to inform the tech community about ways to safeguard themselves against frauds and online deceit – in an attempt to making the industry a safe space. Multiple tech mammoths including Meta, Ripple, Kraken, and Tinder-parent Match Group have joined hands with Coinbase to form a coalition against online crimes plaguing the industry worldwide.

Research by Statista estimates that out of the world population of nearly eight billion, 66.2 percent or 5.35 billion are connected to the web and are exposed to gadgets and applications. In 2023, the Global State of Scams report had highlighted that financial loss due to scams now amounts to a staggering $1.026 trillion (roughly Rs. 85,30,820 crore), which makes for 1.05 percent of the global GDP.

Through its ‘Tech Against Scam' programme, Coinbase is looking to share insights with the global tech community, that could help them identify malicious motives of cyber criminals looking to ‘phish'. More often than not, the report noted, scammers reach out to potential victims linked to the sectors of finance, dating, social media, and cryptocurrency.

“The Tech Against Scams Coalition serves as a primary convening body where participating tech companies will collaborate on ways to take action against the tools used by scammers, educate and protect consumers, and disrupt rapidly evolving financial scams. This work will include sharing best practices, threat intelligence, and other tips and information to help keep users safe and protected before they become victim to an online fraud scheme,” a blog post by the crypto exchange said, outlining the purpose of this initiative.

The exchange mentioned that ‘pig butchering' is among scam tactics that is rapidly evolving and needs to be tackled. In pig butchering scams, victims are manipulated into making large investments, especially in the form of cryptocurrencies, into scam crypto tokens or projects in exchange for big return promises.

“While illicit activity represents less than 0.5 percent of crypto transactions, the impact on victims can be devastating and life changing. It's estimated that consumers worldwide lose $1.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,16,40,321 crore) to financial scams every year,” the report added.

In the blog post announcing the launch of Coinbase's online safety initiative, the exchange listed a bunch of steps that people can keep in mind to be safe against notorious cyber criminals. These steps have directed people to avoid using third party apps for finance-related work, discuss investment plans with trusted and informed entities, engage with assets through reputable platforms, and stay informed.

For now, Coinbase has not exactly disclosed what will this initiative entail in-terms of campaigns, educational workshops, and community engagement around online literacy. Members from its coalition have also not commented on this development so far.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scams, Coinbase, Meta, Ripple, Kraken, Match Group
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT 6 Alleged Retail Box Images Reveal Several Gen AI Features
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update

Related Stories

Meta, Ripple, Kraken Join Coinbase’s ‘Tech Against Scam’ Awareness Initiative: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Camera Improvements With This Update
  3. Amazon Listing Reveals Honor's Gift Bundle for Magic 6 Pro
  4. Sony ULT Series Speakers, ULT Wear Wireless Headphones Debut in India
  5. Honor 200 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme GT 6's AI Features Tipped via Alleged Retail Box
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
  2. iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  4. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Could Witness Over 9 Million Shipments: Report
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life, 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report
  7. Honor Magic 6 Pro Accidently Listed by Amazon India; Shows Gift Bundle Details
  8. Worldcoin Project Teases Arrival of More Orbs Days After Hong Kong Blocks Sam Altman’s Controversial Project
  9. Doly for iPhone Can Render 3D Videos Just by Scanning Products With the Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »