Technology News

BCCI Prohibits Women’s Premier League Teams from Featuring Crypto Ads

Essentially, the Women’s Premier League is the sister tournament of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) that started in 2008.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2023 19:25 IST
BCCI Prohibits Women’s Premier League Teams from Featuring Crypto Ads

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @imfemalecricket

The first ever WPL tournament will start on March 4

Highlights
  • The BCCI had banned crypto ads from IPL also
  • Tobacco and gambling-related ads have also been banned
  • India is still working on crypto laws

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prohibited all the teams playing in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) from signing deals with crypto-related advertisers. The federation has issued a 68-page advisory outlining the dos and don'ts for all the teams before the league goes live on March 4. The Indian authorities are concerned that these advertisements could expose viewers to financial risks. Along with crypto ads, those promoting gambling games and tobacco use have also been added to BCCI's banned list.

“The franchisees may engage in partnerships with entities in the fantasy sports sector. No franchisee shall undertake a partnership or any kind of association with an entity that is in any way connected/related to an entity that is involved/operates, directly or indirectly, in the cryptocurrency sector,” PlanetSport quoted the BCCI as saying in its advisory.

Essentially, the WPL is the sister tournament of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) that started in 2008. This year will mark the first time that women cricket players from around the world, divided in five teams, will compete in a twenty-over format.

Australia's Ash Gardner and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt emerged as the most expensive foreign players chosen by WPL teams, going for Rs. 3.2 crore and Rs. 3.4 crore to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively. Indian batter Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player at the auction, going for Rs. 3.4 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was second most expensive Indian cricketer at the auction, going for Rs. 2.6 crore to UP Warriorz, while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore.

Last year, the IPL teamed-up with Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch and CoinDCX, both of which promoted their platforms during the highly watched matches. Later, the BCCI banned crypto ads from featuring during the IPL as well.

India is working on formulating laws around the crypto sector. Under its ongoing G20 presidency, the country is working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to create crypto laws that would work on the global level.

The country has maintained a strict approach so far to protect its citizens from exposure to the volatile industry. Last year, India banned celebrities and influencers from signing deals with crypto-related companies.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Ads, Women’s Premier League, WPL
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Board Exams
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

Related Stories

BCCI Prohibits Women’s Premier League Teams from Featuring Crypto Ads
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  3. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  4. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  8. How a US Agency's Alert Helped Police Save a Mumbai IT Engineer’s Life
  9. Nokia X30 5G With Up to Two Days Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official Later This Year: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Price, Colours Options Tipped Ahead of Global Launch
  2. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22
  3. Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch With Inbuilt Projector May Be in the Works, Suggests New Patent
  5. India’s Private Wireless Investment to Hit $250 Million by 2027, Mobile Data Usage to Double Soon: Nokia Report
  6. Samsung Confirms Galaxy S23 Series Uses New AMOLED Display to Improve Battery Savings
  7. Samsung May Soon Rollout Image Clipper Feature for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More
  8. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India
  9. Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, Resident Evil 7 Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for February 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official in Second Half of This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.