Technology News

CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Board Exams

ChatGPT is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 February 2023 19:23 IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Board Exams

ChatGPT has been previously banned by many academic institutions in France, the US

Highlights
  • The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam
  • Unlike most chatbots, ChatGPT cannot search the internet
  • ChatGPT was launched in November 2022

The use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT has been prohibited in the upcoming class 10, 12 board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), officials said on Tuesday.
The class 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on Wednesday, February 15.

"Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall," according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers.

The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

"Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used," a senior board official said.

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which was launched in November 2022, is capable of generating speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays or human-like text based on the input it is given.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) system, known as a large language model (LLM) is designed to generate human-like writing by predicting upcoming word sequences. 

Unlike most chatbots, ChatGPT cannot search the internet, the study said.

The admit card for the exams also has a cautionary instruction saying, "You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board." "Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules," it added. 

ChatGPT has been previously banned by many academic institutions, including France's Sciences Po. The AI chatbot has also been banned in some public schools in New York City and Seattle, according to US media reports, while several US universities have announced plans to do fewer take-home assessments and more hand-written essays and oral exams.

 

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.


 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CBSE, CBSE Class 10 Examinations, CBSE Class 12 Examinations, CBSE Examinations 2023, ChatGPT, Mobiles
Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC Tipped
BCCI Prohibits Women’s Premier League Teams from Featuring Crypto Ads
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

Related Stories

CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Board Exams
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 5G First Impressions: Many Upgrades, One Downgrade
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. Here’s How Much It Costs to Make the iPhone 14 Pro Max
  4. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  5. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  6. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Debuts in India: Check Price, Sale Date
  7. John Wick: Chapter 4 Runtime Longest in the Franchise: Report
  8. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  9. Sony Xperia 1 V Renders Hint at Design, May Feature Three Rear Cameras
  10. Vivo Y56 5G Could Launch in India Soon At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BCCI Prohibits Women’s Premier League Teams from Featuring Crypto Ads
  2. CBSE Class 10, 12 Examinations 2023: Board Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Board Exams
  3. Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Tipped to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, Other Specifications Leaked
  5. PhonePe Gets $100 Million in Additional Funding, Total $450 Million Raised in Six Weeks
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Kicks Off February 15: All Details
  7. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Sale to Begin on Flipkart From April: Report
  9. Jio Rolls Out 5G Network in 4 Cities in Himachal Pradesh, Services Extended to 17 More Cities in India
  10. Apple's Latest iOS 16.3.1 Update Breaks Google Photos App, Google Offers Fix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.