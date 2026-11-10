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Binance Spots iOS Bug That Could Put Cryptocurrency Wallet Keys at Risk

Binance warned that the suspected sandbox escape could expose recovery phrases, private keys, and login credentials stored on iPhones

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 19:47 IST
Binance Spots iOS Bug That Could Put Cryptocurrency Wallet Keys at Risk

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sunny Hassan

Binance advised iPhone users to remove applications from untrusted sources

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Highlights
  • The proof of concept is not classified as a jailbreak
  • Binance warned that sideloaded applications could pose additional risks
  • Apple has released security updates for affected iOS versions
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iOS users on Binance have been advised by the exchange that there is a potential problem in the system known as “worse_query,” where malicious programs can access other apps' files. November 10 security alert revealed that iOS 26.7.1, 27.0.1, and 27.2 were among the vulnerable software. The vulnerability exposes recovery phrases, private keys, and login credentials saved on the device, while emphasising that the issue is associated with Apple's operating system and not just Binance.

Researchers Identify Potential Sandbox Escape Across Apple's Mobile Operating Systems

This vulnerability is associated with the application sandbox that is used by Apple to protect the company's products from access to the files of other apps. This vulnerability was discovered in the worse_query research repository, where it was noted that the flaw enables an application to access directories that can be accessed only by other applications. The proof of concept applies to iOS 26 and iOS 27 versions.

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This problem has been termed a sandbox escape because a program can have access beyond the permitted file access. The author of the repository terms worse_query as a developer's proof-of-concept code and says that it is not a jailbreak. From the information provided, there is no evidence that the vulnerability has been used to steal cryptocurrency. 

Nevertheless, Binance stated that if such files containing personal information were available to other applications due to the security flaw, then malicious apps would be able to access them.

As per the warning from Binance, the threat affects “the whole ecosystem,” including cryptocurrency wallets as well as other applications that hold sensitive information of customers. Binance advised customers to uninstall apps that were downloaded from untrusted sources, especially manually signed or sideloaded IPA files. Moreover, it recommended updating iOS as well as applications to their latest versions.

For users who suspected their wallet credentials had been compromised, the suggestion was made that they create a new wallet on a fresh device, transfer their funds, and log out of all active sessions. In light of this alert, X user DUKE repeated the exchange's recommendation to uninstall any untrusted applications and create new wallet credentials.

Apple has issued a number of security patches for iOS versions included in the Binance warning. According to the company's security release history, iOS 27.2 was released on October 26, after which iOS 27.2.1 was launched on November 9. The new update fixes some vulnerabilities associated with user data and security.

However, neither Apple's advisories nor their CVE numbers make explicit references to worse_query, and there is no CVE number known for this sandbox escape. Therefore, one cannot determine if the latest update has fully solved the problem of access through that particular means.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: binance hack, iOS
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More

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