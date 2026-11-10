Motorola could be preparing another book-style foldable, reportedly called the Razr Flex 2027. The phone has appeared on the company's Australian support website, adding to earlier reports about its development. It is expected to have a wider design than regular book-style foldables, with a smaller footprint. A video from a Motorola event has also surfaced, showing what looks like a foldable phone, although there is no confirmation that it is the Razr Flex.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Appears on Official Support Website

The Motorola Razr Flex 2027 now has a dedicated support page on Motorola's Australian website. Its name also appears in the company's security update selector, where users can find information about software support for existing Razr phones.

There is little useful information about the unreleased device on the page. The security update section currently shows a "Test Security Updates" heading, along with an August 2024 launch date, Android 16 and security support until August 2029. These appear to be placeholder details and should not be taken as the phone's actual launch or software information.

Meanwhile, Brazilian publication TudoCelular has shared a video reportedly recorded at a Motorola event. It shows the company's branding on a large screen before cutting to an animation of a foldable phone. The footage does not name the device, but it could be the Razr Flex 2027.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Specifications (Expected)

Motorola's Razr Flex is tipped to feature a 6.92-inch folding screen and a 4.97-inch cover display. Its wider, passport-style design could make it more compact than traditional book-style foldables. For comparison, the Motorola Razr Fold has an 8.1-inch inner display.

The Razr Flex 2027 is tipped to feature two 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. It could run Android 17 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The phone may also come with IP48 and IP49 dust and water resistance ratings and be available in Dark Botanical Garden and Coriander colour options.

Readers should note that Motorola has yet to announce the Razr Flex 2027 or confirm its specifications, price and launch date.