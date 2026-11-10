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Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Official Support Page Goes Live Ahead of Expected Launch

Motorola's Razr Flex is tipped to feature a 6.92-inch folding screen and a 4.97-inch cover display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2026 11:40 IST
Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Official Support Page Goes Live Ahead of Expected Launch

The Razr Flex could be positioned below the Motorola Razr Fold (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Flex 2027 has appeared on the company's website
  • The phone is tipped to get two 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • Motorola could equip it with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
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Motorola could be preparing another book-style foldable, reportedly called the Razr Flex 2027. The phone has appeared on the company's Australian support website, adding to earlier reports about its development. It is expected to have a wider design than regular book-style foldables, with a smaller footprint. A video from a Motorola event has also surfaced, showing what looks like a foldable phone, although there is no confirmation that it is the Razr Flex.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Appears on Official Support Website

The Motorola Razr Flex 2027 now has a dedicated support page on Motorola's Australian website. Its name also appears in the company's security update selector, where users can find information about software support for existing Razr phones.

There is little useful information about the unreleased device on the page. The security update section currently shows a "Test Security Updates" heading, along with an August 2024 launch date, Android 16 and security support until August 2029. These appear to be placeholder details and should not be taken as the phone's actual launch or software information.

Meanwhile, Brazilian publication TudoCelular has shared a video reportedly recorded at a Motorola event. It shows the company's branding on a large screen before cutting to an animation of a foldable phone. The footage does not name the device, but it could be the Razr Flex 2027.

Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Specifications (Expected)

Motorola's Razr Flex is tipped to feature a 6.92-inch folding screen and a 4.97-inch cover display. Its wider, passport-style design could make it more compact than traditional book-style foldables. For comparison, the Motorola Razr Fold has an 8.1-inch inner display.

The Razr Flex 2027 is tipped to feature two 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. It could run Android 17 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The phone may also come with IP48 and IP49 dust and water resistance ratings and be available in Dark Botanical Garden and Coriander colour options.

Readers should note that Motorola has yet to announce the Razr Flex 2027 or confirm its specifications, price and launch date.

Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED displays
  • Decent cameras
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Slightly bulkier than other foldables
  • IP rating could be better
Read detailed Motorola Razr Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.10-inch
Cover Display 6.60-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2232x2484 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Razr Flex 2027, Motorola Razr Flex, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Motorola Razr Flex 2027 Official Support Page Goes Live Ahead of Expected Launch
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