Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset and an AMOLED display arrived earlier this year alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Now, the company seems to be preparing exclusive versions of its Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. References to the customised HMG Edition watch faces for the wearables have reportedly been discovered in the Galaxy Wearable app. The company could launch the special versions of its existing smartwatch designs as part of a corporate partnership with Hyundai Motor Group.

Samsung Galaxy Wearables Could Get HMG Edition Watch Faces

As per a report by Android Authority, the APK teardown of the Galaxy Wearable companion app includes references to two customised watch faces named Ultra Performance HMG Edition and Analogue Balance HMG Edition. These reportedly appear alongside the standard Ultra Performance and Analogue Balance watch face options in the app's code. The findings indicate that Samsung could introduce customised versions of two existing watch faces.

The report states that the customised designs were developed for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, the code does not reveal what the special-edition watch faces will look like.

While Samsung has not officially confirmed what HMG stands for in this context, it is likely to refer to Hyundai Motor Group. The South Korean tech brand reportedly hosted a high-level meeting with Hyundai Motor Group to discuss a technology partnership. As part of the meeting, Samsung reportedly presented specially packaged Galaxy devices to Hyundai Motor Group executives. The gifts are said to have included customised Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Watch models.

The discovery of HMG Edition watch faces in the Galaxy Wearable app is believed to be connected to these customised devices. HMG Edition devices appear to be intended primarily as corporate gifts. The customised watch faces could therefore remain exclusive to a limited group of Hyundai executives rather than becoming available to regular consumers.

For now, Galaxy Watch users will continue to have access to the standard Ultra Performance and Analogue Balance watch faces available through One UI Watch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes in India with a starting price of Rs. 37,999. It has an AMOLED Always-On Display and runs on the Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100) processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features a 47mm chassis with a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display. It runs on a Snapdragon Wear Elite processor and is priced at 64,999.